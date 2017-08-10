“10 Great Reasons to Return to Buffalo NY Now”

Huffington Post writer, author Malerie Yolen-Cohen, first wrote about her “Buffalo experience” back in 2014. Since that time, a lot of things have changed, for the better. Recently Yolen-Cohen returned to Buffalo, under the guidance of Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN). Her new travel story is about the advancements that she came across since her last visit.
“Now, there are Architectural Tours of all kinds, and Buffalo continues to add fantastic restaurants and innovative public spaces from once-decaying factories and institutions. Brand new this year (2017); two boutique hotels – Hotel Henry and Curtiss Hotel; Riverworks – grain-silos turned brewery and adult playground; and additions to Canalside. Buffalo NY is on such an upward swing, in fact, it’s inspired the website BuffaloRising.com, which says it all. Check out GetawayMavens.com for more information about Buffalo and other ‘Offbeat Escapes in the Northeast.'”
You can read Yolen-Cohen’s list of “Ten Reasons to Return to Buffalo” by clicking here.
Lead image – Curtiss Hotel “all weather urban hot springs”