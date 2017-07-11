Ye Olde Double Decker Strolls Through Buffalo

Written by Jordan Soldaczewski

A piece of London has made its way to Buffalo.

The Buffalo Double Decker Bus was seen rolling through town this week. The double decker has received a lot of publicity and Buffalonians are eager to jump onto the bus.

Choose from a variety of tours: from Canalside, to the Best of Buffalo, to a Murder Mystery, and a History of Buffalo. There’s something for everyone. There’s also a Drunk Buffalo Tour, if that’s more your cup of tea. On top of the regularly scheduled tours, you can also set up private, corporate, or school trips. The tours are given by an animated guide, the bus seats up to 74 with a majority on the upper deck, the average cost is $25 per person.

Double Decker’s have been long awaited, as we first reported back in February. The newly arrived authentic British bus is a Leyland Olypian built in 1980, and she (her name is Jenny, if you want to know why, ask your tour guide) began her life in the UK and then “immigrated” to the US for mechanical upgrades that “allowed her to serve tourists in Charlotte North Carolina. Now she is destined to help you hear the stories of our region and provide the most splendid views of Buffalo NY. Built in England in 1980, the bus has a lot of history and according to the owner’s manual, many famous people have ridden, such as Keira Knightley, Winston Churchill, William Shakespeare, James Bond, and Queen Elizabeth. You can add your “name” after your tour.”

Although designed to be driven on the left hand side of the road, it will drive on the right in the U.S. and not to worry the English use miles per hour, too, and not kilometers.

The bus leaves out of 234 Fuhrmann Boulevard, just down the road from Wilkeson Pointe Park. For more information on Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours, visit www.buffalodoubledeckerbus.com or you can call at 716-246-9080 or email at info@Buffalodoubledeckerbus.com.