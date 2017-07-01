Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

World Refugee Day is Something for Everyone to Enjoy

1 Comment

LaSalle Park was abuzz with the sights and sounds of worldly pride today. That’s because a World Refugee Day festival was held at the waterfront park. Even Mayor Brown made a surprise appearance at the festival, which was great to see.

Despite the threat of nasty weather hovering out over the lake, it never rained. The weather turned out to be perfect, thankfully, because although there were some large tents to offer cover, there was no way so many people would be able to fit underneath.

What started off as a soccer tournament a few years ago has blossomed into a celebration that is largely attended by refugees. I was thinking that more non-refugees would get into the action, by simply paying a visit, but maybe that’s something that will happen in future years. It’s something to think about.

Not only was the game of soccer a big hit at the event, volleyball was also another crowd favorite. So was the music, the food, and the kids’ activities.

I ran into a friend at the festival who told me that these are his favorite types of events in Buffalo (World Refugee Day, Taste of Diversity, Burmese Water Festival, etc.). He said that these “days of thanks” make him feel very proud to be a Buffalonian. This guy has lived all over the country, and he mentioned that he’s never seen anything like these multi-cultural festivals anywhere else. His sentiments struck a chord with me – for a city that has been painted with such broad segregated brushstrokes for so long, Buffalo’s West Side has become a melting pot of cultures virtually overnight.

Hopefully, in years to come, more non-refugees take the time to visit these diverse worldly celebrations that are held for the entire community to enjoy.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Michael DiPasquale

    Great to see!