What’s next for Buffalo? The Buffalo Urban Future’s Forum presented by CannonDesign and Next City aim to start that conversation.

The Buffalo Urban Futures Forum will be held this Thursday, July 20 at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and is presented by CannonDesign and Next City, an international organization and publication focused on inspiring better cities. The inaugural event will “bring together international experts and local leaders key to Buffalo’s resurgence to discuss ideas, strategies, and plans for how the city can capitalize on its recent success for an even brighter future.”

Due to popularity and space limitation, the event is full, but will be streamed via Facebook LIVE via CannonDesign’s Facebook page, click here for the link. The event and live feed begin at 3 p.m.

Every week in Western New York there are new projects announced and grand openings to attend. The city is booming with development, but the question being asked by international design leader, CannonDesign is “What’s next?” Michael Tunkey, Principal at CannonDesign, said, “We’re excited to bring together local leaders who have been instrumental in Buffalo’s recent resurgence for this discussion. We think there’s great value in bringing people together, uniting their perspectives, and taking a moment to collectively think big about all the positive ways our city can build on its success moving forward.”

Founded in Western New York, CannonDesign is a global design firm with more than 900 employees across 15 offices that “unite a dynamic team of architects, engineers, interior designers, strategists and industry specialists to help clients leverage design to solve challenges and achieve successful futures.” In 2016, Fast Company named CannonDesign one of the 10 most innovative architecture companies in the world.

We’ve seen other cities changed remarkably because business and industry leaders were willing to step forward and invest in community conversations surrounding future development. In a description of the event, CannonDesign wrote:

Buffalo is in the midst of a remarkable resurgence. Urban development projects are revitalizing our city’s waterfront, the medical campus, and our culturally-rich neighborhoods. As a result, more people are moving downtown, businesses are recommitting to the area, and the city’s cultural scene is booming…The question now becomes, what’s next? How can Buffalo capitalize on its recent success and build on it for an even brighter future?

The inaugural Buffalo Urban Futures Forum hopes to address these questions and more through a panel of leaders who will share their “hopes, ideas and plans for the decade ahead through an interactive panel discussion and keynote presentation.”

The Buffalo Urban Futures Forum

Presented by CannonDesign and Next City

Thursday, July 20, 2017

Welcoming remarks from Michael Tunkey, Principal at CannonDesign

Keynote Presentation from Tom Dallessio, President, CEO & Publisher of Next City

Panel Discussion and Q&A, featuring