UP! Aerial Fitness opens on W. Delavan Avenue

Back in April, we announced that UP! Aerial Fitness was hosting its grand opening celebration at its new studio space – 722 W. Delavan Avenue. Unfortunately, that opening was delayed a full four months, as the studio required some additional work. Well, the time has finally come for the unique fitness and performance art to open its doors at the repurposed #56 school’s gymnasium.

The four-month delay did allow the operators to improve upon a few things, and they even incorporated a new fitness routine into the mix – Bungee Fitness Craze. The new fitness element goes hand-in-hand with the rest of the cirque inspired workouts offered at the studio, including Bungee Dance, Flybarre Trapeze and Aerial Yoga. Using silks, hoops and hammocks instructors are able to work with their students, to teach them the art of suspension and aerial maneuvers. All levels of skills and abilities are welcome to join in on the workouts, which incorporate a plethora of contemporary circus apparatuses.

The new space allows the troupe to host offer a number of onsite and off-site routines, including celebrations such as birthday or bachelorette parties, and kids’ camps. The studio is also home to a professional cirque troupe – The UP! State Cirque Troupe, which can be hired to perform for special occasions.

Expect to release stress, gain confidence and become a part of a supportive community that will help build your skills.

Up! Aerial Fitness is affiliated with a sister school in Rochester. Jennifer Dovidio and William Dovidio partnered with Dr. Joanne Wu and Kimberly Eichorn to establish the Buffalo fitness center. Combined, the partners have years of experience and specialized certifications, thus ensuring that the family friendly classes are run in a professional manner. Best of all, the classes are not only fun, they get students into great shape.

“Our clients don’t realize they are getting a great workout until class is over because they are having so much fun,” says co-owner Kim Eichorn, who notes that the classes are designed to increase strength and flexibility.

Will host weekly introductory workshops on Saturday mornings for those who are interested in trying out the movements

Is open to all ages and abilities. Anyone interested can walk in to many class options during the week

Hosts celebrations such as birthday or bachelorette parties, kids’ camps, etc.

Their professional cirque troupe can be hired to perform at local events

The Grand Opening celebration, scheduled for Saturday, August 5th from 10am – 2pm, will feature fitness workshops, raffles, refreshments and cirque demonstrations.

Up! Aerial Fitness

722 W Delavan Avenue

Buffalo, NY 14222

(716) 427-2107



Email – upfitnessbuffalo@gmail.com

www.upaerialfitness.com

Also see Facebook