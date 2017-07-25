Two Tiny Houses Proposed for 15th Street Lot

As demand for city living increases, developers are finding ways to provide new housing one lot at a time. The infill housing option seems to be taking hold as a number of projects have been approved or started construction recently including:

Others have been recently completed on West Avenue, West Tupper, West Ferry, and Chapin Parkway.

Faced with smaller and often irregularly shaped sites, developers and architects have had to get creative. Architect Charles Gordon has gone the creative route. He is proposing two ‘tiny houses’ for a vacant lot at 192 15th Street. Gordon’s plan is to rent the units with the possibility of selling them at a later date.

Modeling by Herb Guenther, Premier Presentations

As with many infill sites, the lot is small, just 25 feet wide and 150 feet deep.

Home buyers or renters aren’t giving up their cars, and with on-street parking at a premium, Gordon has requested a number of variances including lot coverage, side yard setbacks, driveway width, front yard parking, and ground floor transparency.

Gordon says the site is “do-able but very challenging.”

Due to the narrow lot width, a driveway to parking in the rear is impossible.

His design allows for off-street parking in front of the house, screened with a canopy that overhands the parking stalls by six feet. The canopy will match the setbacks of the porches on residences to the north and south.

Gordon notes that front parking pads exist elsewhere on the street.

“The front elevation is designed to provide an inviting look,” says Gordon. “The front house has glazing at both the lower bedroom and upper living/dining levels. The second-story front façade has over 50 percent glazing over its 16 foot width.”

“The roof design is integral to the overall design,” adds Gordon. “The symmetrical roof treatment reduces overall scale and bulk, while still nodding to traditional gable roof treatment. In order to be a good neighbor to adjacent houses and to ‘fit in,’ the roof design also reflects their different existing roof heights and treatments.”

The design of the south facing elongated 4/12 roof also allows for the addition of solar panels.

The Zoning Board of Approvals wanted more time to review the project and tabled it at its July 19 meeting.

Get Connected: Charles Gordon Architecture, 716.839.6119