Two Additional Townhouses Proposed for Waterfront Village

Ellicott Development is proposing two additional townhouses at its Waterfront Place development in Waterfront Village. They would be built in front of the Admiral’s Walk condominium tower along Ojibwa Circle.
In order to not block views the views of Admiral’s Walk’s residents, the proposed townhouses will be two-stories with no second-story windows facing the condo tower’s parking podium. They will complement the townhouses built by Ellicott Development south of the site including the nine units recently finished. Those units were three-stories and featured 2,890 to 3,451 square feet of living space. Six sales have closed to date ranging from $636,000 to $935,000.
AP Architects designed the nine townhouses at 21 to 51 Ojibwa and the two proposed additions. The Zoning Board of Appeals will review the project on July 19. Ellicott Development is seeking variances to required first floor transparency and minimum garage offset requirements.
Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060