On Friday, August 4, from 6 PM to 10 PM, The Dopeness Project invites you to attend a mixed medium event at The New Ashker’s – 1526 Main Street. The cultural showcase features two emcees, two spoken word artists, and two vocalists, who will all be accompanied by live musicians.
Twenty-Two Two’s: The Sophisticated Cypher features two emcees (Cashis Green & Prxfet), two vocalists (Dave Stewy & Shayla Billups), two poets (Jillian Hanesworth & Ben Brindise), and two musicians (sum’er & Kobra). One cypher. With opening acts 4-Blo, Kenyada Davis, Chellz and A.I.
Come check out Ashker’s’ new digs on Main Street, and catch all of the awesome acts that will be performing during the four hour session.
Twenty-Two Two’s: The Sophisticated Cypher
Hosted by The Dopeness Project
Friday, August 4, 2017
6 PM – 10 PM
The New Ashker’s 1526 Main Street Buffalo, Ny 14209
No tickets at the door. Tickets only available through advance purchase at Eventbrite.com.
