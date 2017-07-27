Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Twenty-Two Two’s: The Sophisticated Cypher

0 Comments

On Friday, August 4, from 6 PM to 10 PM, The Dopeness Project invites you to attend a mixed medium event at The New Ashker’s – 1526 Main Street. The cultural showcase features two emcees, two spoken word artists, and two vocalists, who will all be accompanied by live musicians.

Twenty-Two Two’s: The Sophisticated Cypher features two emcees (Cashis Green & Prxfet), two vocalists (Dave Stewy & Shayla Billups), two poets (Jillian Hanesworth & Ben Brindise), and two musicians (sum’er & Kobra). One cypher. With opening acts 4-Blo, Kenyada Davis, Chellz and A.I.

Come check out Ashker’s’ new digs on Main Street, and catch all of the awesome acts that will be performing during the four hour session.

Twenty-Two Two’s: The Sophisticated Cypher

Hosted by The Dopeness Project

Friday, August 4, 2017

6 PM – 10 PM

The New Ashker’s 1526 Main Street Buffalo, Ny 14209

No tickets at the door. Tickets only available through advance purchase at Eventbrite.com.

See Facebook for details

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments