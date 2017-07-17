Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Tree Stewardship and Maintenance

The University Heights Community Laboratory and University Heights Tool Library have come up with a way to help improve/strengthen the city’s tree canopy. The groups have enlisted Community Tree Stewards to teach people how to properly prune their trees. 

So often, we are left to our own devices when it comes to maintaining our urban trees, which is unfortunate because these trees need to be pruned and maintained in certain ways in order for them to flourish.

Have you ever traveled down a street with an amazing tree canopy? If so, then you know how impressive it is to see the trees in such a healthy state.

Not only do the trees look beautiful, as they extend out over the street, they also offer residents shade from the hot summer sun and protection from the rain. A healthy tree canopy is a huge benefit to the neighborhood – properly maintained trees even raise property values!

The city needs more “CommuniTree Stewards”. Now is the time to do your part, to spruce up your neighborhood. A lot more goes into maintaining trees than simply planting and watering. 

Tree stewardship sessions are being offered on:

Saturday, July 22, 2017 | 10am – 12pm | Facebook

Saturday, August 5, 2017 | 10am – 12pm | Facebook

5 West Northrup Place | Buffalo, NY

  • Johnny Pizza

    “A lot more goes into maintaining trees than simply planting and watering.”
    Good point, how did the estimated 3 trillion trees survive for the estimated 370 million years they’ve been around without us humans routinely pruning and trimming them?