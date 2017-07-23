Tower Garden Party 2017

After a successful inaugural Tower Garden Party in 2016, One Symphony Circle Inc (OSC) is once again hosting the fundraiser that is designed to raise crucial funds for EB Green designed First Presbyterian Church. The party will get underway at the end of the Saturday Garden Walk – July 29, 2017 from 4 PM to 7 PM. Once again, there will be a craft beer theme. This year, restaurateur Mike Shatzel will be brewing a special beer for the occasion – a Tower Garden Pilsner.
The fundraising event will also feature Dixieland, swing and jazz music by the Sal Andolina Quintet. Along with the beer, there will also be wine for sale. Admission is just $15, which includes light summer fare and soft drinks. All proceeds will benefit One Symphony Circle and the restoration of the church. This is a community driven initiative that helps to preserve the glorious Symphony Circle neighborhood.
For more information, visit this Facebook page.