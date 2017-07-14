Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Thomas Webb + Jeremy Jermaine Jerome = Out of Nowhere

The book of Buffalo, section Jerome, chapter 7 – verse 16 (7:16) states “Wherever thou roams, thou shall takeover!”

Get ready Buffalo. Some of this city’s most epic artistic forces are coming together for a show this 7-16 (July, 16, 2017). Come celebrate Buffalo Day with artist Thomas Webb, musical talent Jeremy Jermaine Jerome, and friends, as they take over Free Agent for a night in Downtown Buffalo.

The definitive pop-up art experience and world premiere collaboration.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt, we’ve been cast in a role that has been viewed as spiraling out of control, but if you take those same twists and turns, you’ll find yourself placed in the foreshadow… among the human highlight of the great unknown.” – Jeremy Jermaine Jerome

Free Agent is Buffalo’s newest, hippest fashion outlet, so be sure to do some shopping when you are at the event!

Surprise addition to the event : An opening ceremony by the very talented & prolific violinist Lena Pasqualetti

July 16, 2017 A.D.

7:16 P.M. EST

@ 704 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (Free Agent)

Including the debut listening of “Just ending now new album vows”, the art history of Thomas Webb, and the unveiling of their combined forces.

This event is mostly word of mouth, so please speak up.

