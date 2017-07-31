This Garden Walk Miniature is a Big Deal.

There is so much to love about the Garden Walk. My biggest takeaway, year to year, is that you can go and see many of the exact same house and gardens, and they are always different. You never know what to expect. Take, for example, this house at 20 Norwood Avenue. Earlier today, in the driveway, there was a model of the presenting home and garden, which had been built by the homeowners, Arlan and Dom, over the course of three years (scale 1:20)

To me, this is just one of the thousands of impressive sights along the way. The miniature house is so finely detailed, from the flower boxes to the stained glass windows to the ornamental garden features. It was great to see the expressions on people’s faces as they passed by. This is no ordinary miniature, as you can plainly see. I’ve got to give these guys credit… personally I would not know where to start if I was tasked with a project of this nature.