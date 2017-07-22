Third Annual Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride 2017

It’s time to drop your drawers and get pedaling Buffalo. The Buffalo World Naked Bike Ride is coming up on Saturday, July 29 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. Per usual, the way this ride works is that the meeting place is disclosed shortly before the ride commences. Cyclists meet at Sisti Park (intersection of North and Linwood) before heading to another spot and disrobing.

Help us promote our vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.

The 12-mile ride is not just about the freedom of being nude, it’s mainly a message that we need to stop relying on oil and car culture. This is a national event that uses the sensationalism of nudity to draw attention to a significant environmental issue. The freewheeling ride is pro people-powered transportation. A naked body riding a bike is not only as natural as it gets, it’s also at its most vulnerable state. The ride calls attention to the need of more bike lanes, road diets for cars, etc. Of course not everyone rides fully naked – cyclists are invited to “Bare as they Dare”. The alternative name for the ride is the Buffalo Underwear/Naked Bike Ride.

Celebrating freedom from oil and the beauty of people

Less gas more ass

Fat not oil! Nude not crude

Riding Bare for Clean Air

Riders can use body paint and ornamentation to draw additional attention to the ride.

“Celebrating freedom from oil, and the beauty of people.”

The World Naked Bike Ride is an international clothing-optional bike ride in which participants plan, meet and ride together en masse on human-powered transport, to ‘deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.’

To support this initiative, be sure to “like” the BWNBR on Facebook. Also, for further details on what to bring, locations, times, rules and regs, etc., be sure to stay tuned to the Facebook event page.