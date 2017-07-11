The Viking Lobster Company is Field to Table, and then some…

Fans of the Viking Lobster Company will be happy to hear that the restaurant’s formerly underutilized front bar is now being transformed into the establishment’s second private dining room. The original private dining room has proved to be so successful over the years, that proprietor Jeff Benjamin decided that it was time to nix the bar, which served mainly as a wait station.

Along with the new private dining room, Jeff is also extending the back patio by incorporating a series of booths that he has acquired from Fera’s Sub Shop.

Speaking to Jeff, he was excited to finally introduce all of these changes. At the same time, he said that his crowning achievement was the purchase of a farm where he grows all of his own produce. “The Viking Lobster Company is the only ‘field to table’ restaurant in WNY,” he told me. By stating this, he means that he’s the only one (that he knows of) that is growing his own produce, on a section of 21 acres of land that he has purchased.

Per usual, The Viking Lobster Company is BYOB. Be sure to stop by to pick up a growler of beer or your favorite bottle of wine before you arrive.

As for the menu, “Viking” is still one of my favorite places to eat – some of the most amazing soups, salads, and fish fries in the land, and on the sea. Their French fries cannot be beat, and the steak is out of this world. Personally, I’m not a lobster fan, so I can’t speak in that realm, but everything else is out of control, from the slaw to the creamy clam salad dressing. The place is super relaxed, like you’re eating over at a relative’s house. The decor is chill – two floors of awesomeness that has got to be experienced to be believed. Plus, the food is consistently good. It never wavers in quality or preparation. That, to me, is a sign of a great restaurant.

If you’ve never been to Viking, what the heck have you been waiting for? A personal invitation? Ok, I’m inviting you to check out one of this city’s greatest dining (dinner only) destinations, which is always a treat, and never a letdown. Oh, I almost forgot to mention the hallway to the patio that Jeff is converting into a gangplank… so mind yer manners mate!

If you’re wondering where Viking is, just remember, it’s within a stone’s throw of Wegman’s on Amherst Street in Black Rock, and super close to Chandler Street (Rocco Land). Call them up and make a reservation. You won’t regret it.

Viking Lobster Company | 366 Tonawanda Street | Buffalo, NY 14207 | (716) 873-1079 | Menu | Facebook