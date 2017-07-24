Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Veggie Van

New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Niagara County (CCE) recently announced the launch of a new mobile food van that is dedicated to delivering healthy produce to families living in Lackawanna and Niagara Falls. The van will be accompanied by Eat Smart NY educators who will offer families healthy recipes and cooking demonstrations.

The Veggie Van will visit areas that are considered “food deserts” – places that lack fresh and healthy food. In many neighborhoods, the only source of food comes from fast food chains, corner markets and gas stations. Due to lack of transportation, many families rely on these corner stores and food chains for their daily meals. The Veggie Van offers families a healthy alternative to meals foods that are typically over-processed, high in calories and have low nutritional value.

The van was made in the US by Wells Cargo and and wrapped by Streamline Designs of North Tonawanda. Funding for the van came from CCE’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant, funded by the New York State Department of Health.

To learn more about the Veggie Van, please visit cceniagaracounty.org.

