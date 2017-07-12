Hopefully the weather will cooperate later in the day, because today marks this year’s first Queen City Social. The live music event series is sort of a spinoff from the days of Thursday at The Square (TATS). Once that concert series moved to the waterfront, it left a gaping hole in the after work socializing opportunities that so many downtown workers had looked forward to over the years. Buffalo Place, the not-for-profit organization in place to help revitalize downtown Buffalo, was responsible for TATS.
Now, Buffalo Place is running Queen City Social, a free happy hour Wednesday concert series that includes local restaurants and Big Ditch Brewing Company beer (5:00 pm to 8:00 pm). The weekly socials take place at Fountain Plaza – a beautiful urban setting in the heart of newly refurbished Main Street.
Featuring local Buffalo bands:
- July 12th: Kickstart Rumble
- July 19th: Alison Pipitone Band
- July 26th: Colored Musicians Club
- August 2nd: Wendell Rivera Ensemble
- August 9th: First Ward
- August 16th: OC | DC and Joseph Mahfoud & The Syndicate
- August 23rd: Will Holton
The Queen City Social is sponsored by M&T Bank, Buffalo Business First, Try-It Distributing, Labatt Blue, Big Ditch Brewing Company, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation and Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP. Logo and Poster Design by Crowley Webb.
Check out this Facebook page for more event details and updates.