The Porch & The Place

The Place’s new porch/patio is coming along nicely. Workers are presently adding the final details to the restaurant’s new addition.

Once again, this project just goes to show the possibilities that existed all along, but it took someone with some serious vision to pull it off. When word first came around that The Place was adding a porch, a lot of people were left scratching their heads. Was there enough room? Would it look out of place? The initial rendering went a long way toward showing people that the porch/patio would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

The Place is a city gem. For years, the restaurant has been an integral part of the neighborhood. The only thing missing has always been outdoor seating. Well, that issue has been solved.

The attention to detail here is tremendous. Between the wood floor and the wood plank ceiling with recessed lighting, this was certainly not simply thrown together. The new porch also provides guests with a nice front entrance – in the past, visitors would get confused about which entranceway to use (the one on the corner remained locked due to insufficient ADA standards). Now, it’s clear just which set of steps to use. The Place looks great… and just in time for the Garden Walk!

The Place | 229 Lexington Avenue | Buffalo, New York, NY 14222-1717 | (716) 882-7522 | Facebook | Menu