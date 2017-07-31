Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The “Madras Maiden” takes flight around Buffalo.

A restored WWII B-17 “flying fortress” bomber will take to the skies of Buffalo in coming days. The living museum will also be grounded for public tours on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13. It’s a chance to get up close and personal with the aircraft known as the “Madras Maiden”. 

Any member of the crew that left England on a B-17  flight mission during WWII had a 77% chance of never returning home. There was a one and four chance of surviving the mission.

The arrival of the historic Boeing heavy bomber to Buffalo is part of The Liberty Foundation’s 2017 Salute to Veterans Tour. A few WWII veterans familiar with the aircraft will be on hand throughout the weekend to talk about the fully operational relic that flew US aircrew 72 years ago. 

This restored aircraft is a real beauty, complete with a cockpit glass nose. Look for the plane to be making flights over the city starting Monday, August 7. And then pay it a visit when it is grounded the following weekend. If you can’t make it to the airport, then be sure to look up in the skies from time to time – you can’t miss the bomber’s “famous silhouette and unique sound”. 

Learn more about the history of the aircraft.

Two of Buffalo Rising’s writers have signed up to take a ride on the “flying fortress” on Monday, August 7 – Adam Boyd and Philip Wilkins. Wish them luck!

The “Madras Maiden” will be stationed at the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport (Prior Aviation FBO, 50 Airport Drive) while it visits the area. 

Click here to stay up to date with the airplane during its stay in Buffalo.

