Angelica Tea Room and Lockhouse Distillery & Bar invite you to the grand unveiling of their first collaboration – Angelica Dry Gin. This is great news for the tea room and the local distilling industry. According to Angelica co-owner Harry Zemsky, the process was a vigorous one, with a lot of tweaks and tastings before coming up with the ‘Angelica approved’ gin.
“The process of working, and reworking Angelica Dry’s taste was a very engaging process, I think for both parties,” said Zemsky. “We we’re much more concerned with what the product tasted like in our cocktails – a level of customization we’d never be able to find in a mass market product.”
The Inaugural Tea Party – Release of Angelica Dry Gin will be held on Friday, August 4 from 8 PM to 1 AM.
Angelica Tea Room | 517 Washington Street | Buffalo, New York
For further information on the event, visit this Facebook event.