The Inaugural Buffalo Metal Fest 2017

Buffalo Metal Fest 2017 kicks off today (Saturday, July 22 – 2pm) at Mohawk Place. Headbangers rejoice, as twelve local Buffalo metal bands take to the stage to rip it to shreds. The festival features Greatness and World Domination – GAWD, From The Hellmouth, Obelus, Inertia, Diceros, Mass Casualty, Cain, Nethergrave,Hellcannon, Short Attention Span Theatre, and Beside The Silence.

Mass Casualty, Coming of RAGE Productions, FTMP Events, The Metal, & The Masked Promoter present Buffalo Metal Fest 2017. This is the first time that these promoters are coming together to organize such an event, dedicated to extreme music. It’s the inaugural show that will hopefully unite the metal community for additional shows down the road.

One of the bands scheduled to play the show – I’m From The Government And I’m Here To Help aka Govt – was dropped from the line-up yesterday due to the number of hate messages that were being called in to Mohawk Place. The venue asked the promoters to drop the band from the ticket, which is what happened. The decision to drop the band has caused some serious controversy among ticket holder and fellow bands (anti freedom of speech). The hate messages were due (mostly) to the band’s support of President Donald Trump, according to Govt band member Thom Bieler, which he discussed in a Facebook Live video.

The controversy mentioned above may alter the line-up, so stay tuned to the Buffalo Metal Fest Facebook page for any possible updates. In response to being dropped from the Metal Fest, Thom Bieler is considering playing at an undetermined location (with Govt). The show location for Integrity Fest 2017 is being sent around by participating band/s (no line-up as of yet) at this time.

