The Inaugural Buffalo Metal Fest 2017

0 Comments

Buffalo Metal Fest 2017 kicks off today (Saturday, July 22 – 2pm) at Mohawk Place. Headbangers rejoice, as twelve local Buffalo metal bands take to the stage to rip it to shreds. The festival features Greatness and World Domination – GAWDFrom The HellmouthObelusInertiaDicerosMass CasualtyCainNethergrave,HellcannonShort Attention Span Theatre, and Beside The Silence.

Mass CasualtyComing of RAGE ProductionsFTMP EventsThe Metal, & The Masked Promoter present Buffalo Metal Fest 2017. This is the first time that these promoters are coming together to organize such an event, dedicated to extreme music. It’s the inaugural show that will hopefully unite the metal community for additional shows down the road. 

One of the bands scheduled to play the show – I’m From The Government And I’m Here To Help aka Govt – was dropped from the line-up yesterday due to the number of hate messages that were being called in to Mohawk Place. The venue asked the promoters to drop the band from the ticket, which is what happened. The decision to drop the band has caused some serious controversy among ticket holder and fellow bands (anti freedom of speech). The hate messages were due (mostly) to the band’s support of President Donald Trump, according to Govt band member Thom Bieler, which he discussed in a Facebook Live video

The controversy mentioned above may alter the line-up, so stay tuned to the Buffalo Metal Fest Facebook page for any possible updates. In response to being dropped from the Metal Fest, Thom Bieler is considering playing at an undetermined location (with Govt). The show location for Integrity Fest 2017 is being sent around by participating band/s (no line-up as of yet) at this time. 

The Inaugural Buffalo Metal Fest 2017

Saturday, July 22nd
$10.00 General Admission
18+ (ID Required) – No ID/No Entry
Doors open at 1:00pm

at: Mohawk Place
47 E Mohawk St
Buffalo, NY 14203

Being held this summer July 22nd at Mohawk Place. $10 at the door. Ages 18 and up. Doors open at 1:00 pm, music starts at 2:00pm and continues late into the night. Come out and mosh with all your local favorites.

Guitar raffle from Bob Jams at JAMS Music – 5 Tickets for $5

Guitar Rafffle at 10:00pm

Food from Tina’s food service from 4pm-8pm

  • 2:00 – 2:30 – Short Attention Span Theatre
  • 2:50 – 3:20 – Inertia
  • 3:40 – 4:10 – Obelus
  • 4:30 – 5:00 – GAWD
  • 5:20 – 5:50 – Diceros
  • 6:10 – 6:40 – From The Hellmouth
  • 7:00 – 7:30 – Cain
  • 7:50 – 8:20 – Nethergrave
  • 8:40 – 9:10 – Mass Casualty
  • 9:30 – 10:00 – (tba)
  • 10:20 – 10:50 – Hell Cannon
  • 11:10 – 11:55 – Beside The Silence

