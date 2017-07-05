Hertel Home Consignment – Affordable high end home decor and unique treasures

This September, Hertel Avenue will be home to a new consignment shop called Hertel Home Consignment. The shop will offer high quality furniture and decor, ranging from books and lamps to couches and armoires. Prices will depend on the nature of the item, but store owners Angelo Cicatello and Michael T. Chamberlain say it will be affordable high end home decor and unique treasures.

A main theme of the store is that it will constantly evolve, and that it will “never be the same store twice,” according to Cicatello. The inventory will change with the time of the year and will be tailored to each season, as well as holidays. “You’ve got to it decorated… I mean you’ve got to stay with it. I think your house should change with the seasons, with the times, just like your wardrobe does, and this is a great option to do that,” Chamberlain said.

Hertel Home Consignment will be located on 1390 Hertel between Room and North Park Pharmacy. The address is currently the location of an interior design store called Michael Donnelly Interiors (MDI). MDI will be relocating at the end of this summer. The new owners say it’s a great neighborhood to start a business because of how it is flourishing. They compare Hertel’s growth to Elmwood which has completely transformed into a hub of activity. “It’s nice to see the renaissance that’s happening. When we decided we were going to do this, we wanted to be a part of it… we wanted to be in the City of Buffalo, and to our knowledge there was not another store like this in the city limits. In fact, in all of Western New York we only know of two others, and they are geographically nowhere near here,” Cicatello said.

Most of the items they have started to receive are from people who are simply downsizing or remodeling, and are getting rid of things they no longer need.

The goal of the shop is to upcycle items which still have years of beauty and life left, thus preventing them from going into a landfill. To the shop owners, this is their way of giving back to the environment and helping the local community at the same time. Cicatello and Chamberlain believe there is a need for this kind of store for new homeowners and long time residents in the area. Hertel Home Consignment will provide an opportunity for people to find unique items for their unique homes, at an affordable price. “It’s not a cookie cutter neighborhood so it wont be a cookie cutter kind of store,” Cicatello said. To date, they have already received treasures like one-of-a-kind antique Buffalo prints, and some original works of art.

This is an easy way for anyone, especially people who are looking to downsize, to make money from their treasures, while giving a new purpose to the possessions they are parting with. Once open, a consignor will receive 50 percent of the profit after the sale. Anyone looking to downsize can simply text or email a picture of the item they want to consign to 716-986-5800 or hhc1390@gmail.com. All of the sales transactions will be conducted through a website platform. Currently the website is not fully operating, but shoppers and sellers can look for updates at hertelhomeconsignment.com.