The Ebbs and Flows of Grant Street – Part 1

Grant Street is full of so many opportunities. Currently, we are seeing the street pulled in so many different directions. It would be great to see everyone on the same page. Instead, there appears to be “Grant Street as usual”, and “Grant Street on the rise”. Which will win the battle? “Grant Street on the rise”, of course, but what’s it going to take to get the whole street on board with the directive? A strong district association? A push from The City? Or simply, individual property owners and businesses doing right thing, and fixing/taking care of their own buildings/storefronts. This post is a photo presentation that points out the ebbs and flows of Grant Street.
In the lead photo, Grant Street flows – we see Greenleaf & Company mixed use student dorms and future retail project coming into focus (see here).
Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.