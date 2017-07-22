The Ebbs and Flows of Grant Street – Part 1

The 10th Annual Walk Off Hunger to benefit the Food Bank of WNY will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 29th, at Island Park in Williamsville. Presented by Life Storage, this family-friendly event will help the Food Bank of WNY provide more nutritious meals to hungry children and families this summer.

Walk Off Hunger is once again co-hosted by Calvary Episcopal Church and Congregation Shir Shalom. Check-in and registration will begin at 10 a.m., with the 2-mile walk starting at 11 a.m. The walk will be followed by a festival featuring food, children’s activities, bounce houses, a climbing wall, musical entertainment, visits from local sports teams’ mascots, an auction and more. Attendees are welcome to park at Mill Middle School, located at 505 Mill St. in Williamsville, and take a free shuttle bus provided by First Student to and from the event.

Registration for the walk is $25 per person; children ages 16 and younger are free to participate. Walkers can register the day of the event or online at www.foodbankwny.org. In celebration of the walk’s 10th anniversary, there is a special drawing for a chance to win a $2,000 AAA gift certificate to plan a family vacation. Tickets are $10 per entry or $20 for three entries. Tickets for the drawing are currently available at www.foodbankwny.org and will also be sold at the walk. Participants in the drawing need not be present at the walk to win.

While donations to the Food Bank of WNY slow significantly during the summer, the need in the community remains high. Summertime is especially difficult for families whose children rely on their school’s free or reduced-meal program. During summer vacation, many of these families turn to the Food Bank of WNY’s member agencies to help make up those missed meals. Walk Off Hunger was strategically created as a summertime fundraiser in order to help the Food Bank of WNY replenish its shelves and provide more meals to hungry local families.

Walk Off Hunger is made possible through the generosity of many sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor – Life Storage, Diamond Sponsors – Andreozzi Bluestein LLP, Evans Bank, Father Sam’s Bakery, Galbani, Praxair, Inc., SEFCU and Wireless Zone Foundation for Giving; and Platinum Sponsors – Delta Air Lines, First Student, Foxy Delivery Service and Eduardo and Amy Heumann.