The Ebbs and Flows of Grant Street – Part 1

Grant Street is full of so many opportunities. Currently, we are seeing the street pulled in so many different directions. It would be great to see everyone on the same page. Instead, there appears to be “Grant Street as usual”, and “Grant Street on the rise”. Which will win the battle? “Grant Street on the rise”, of course, but what’s it going to take to get the whole street on board with the directive? A strong district association? A push from The City? Or simply, individual property owners and businesses doing right thing, and fixing/taking care of their own buildings/storefronts. This post is a photo presentation that points out the ebbs and flows of Grant Street.

In the lead photo, Grant Street flows – we see Greenleaf & Company mixed use student dorms and future retail project coming into focus (see here).

Flows – The completion of the 363 Grant Street (sans commercial tenant). Obviously this is a big win for the street (see more).
In this photo, Grant Street ebbs, but with a simple paint job, Rainbow could be in the “flow” category. Other Rainbow locations in other parts of town don’t look this shoddy.
Grant Street flows – over the last couple of years the Sweet Sound Music building has been fixed up, with new upper windows, light sconces, an awning, and is contributing to the street.
An example of Grant Street ebbing. This building (253 Grant Street) is located next to Sweet Sound Music. There are obviously numerous issues with this property. The City of Buffalo is mad about handing out parking tickets. How about concentrating on some of the most obvious properties that are contributing to the blight of Grant Street?
65 Grant Street is thankfully flowing. This building was in jeopardy of being demolished. Now it going to join the street as an undeniable asset (see here).
592 Grant Street – This building has a lot of problems. From a facade hack job to graffiti to crumbling building materials. In this day and age, there’s no excuse for this. This corner has looked like this for a long time – big time ebb.
The Glendale building ebbs and flows. From the hack job at the roofline to the botched metal sheeting above the storefront windows, there are some issues that need to be addressed. At the same time, this building rocks and could be a huge asset to the street. With the right fixes, The Glendale could be flowing nicely.
Grant Street is filthy. Just take a look in front of Aaron’s (corner of Grant and Ferry). Yes, this is a bus stop. But holy litter! How can someone take pride in any business when the place looks like such crap all the time? Get a store manager to sweep twice a day. Same with a few other Grant Street businesses – take care of your street, and the street will take care of you. On its website, it says that “Aaron’s gives” back to the community, which is great. I’m sure that sweeping up the storefront would be considered “giving back” to the community. Hey, we know that there are some slobs out there that litter. But to let the junk sit and rot in front of the business? 
Opportunity knocks. Can someone buy this building at the corner of Grant and Breckenridge and reverse all of the bizarre facade blunders that have occurred over the years?
Gypsy Parlor (376 Grant Street) continues to add patio space out front, which creates a vibrant scene at night. This business is always flowing in the right direction.
Hmmm… I’m not sure whatever happened to the short-lived Grant Street Pharmacy, but hopefully the next business that moves in can create some green space at this corner (Grant and Delavan) where this sea of asphalt exists. With the right vision, the corner could flow, but instead it’s in the “ebb” category presently.

