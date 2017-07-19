Avid cyclists, it’s that time of year again. The CanAm Century rides are coming up quick, which means that it’s time to choose your distance – 100, 62 or 35 miles. The two longer trek routes take place on both the US and Canadian sides, whereas the breezier 35 mile excursion remains solely on US territory. Regardless of the path that you take, you are guaranteed to find yourself traveling along scenic routes with numerous other cyclists by your side.

Proceeds from the CanAm Century Ride & Cycling Weekend will:

Help fund GObike Buffalo’s bicycle safety education and outreach efforts and Help fund PUCCS educational programs on concussion identification, prevention and treatment, as well as advancing the latest in concussion research

This is the first year that The CanAm Century organizers are offering options for a Saturday (August 5) historic architecture tour for $20. The independent ride is considered a moderate paced guided cycling tour that visits a number of Buffalo’s most prized architectural destinations.

The CanAm Century Ride events will be based at Buffalo State College on the west side of Buffalo, with the exception of the NFBC Graycliff Estate ride.

Following are all of the ride options (prices range from $20 to $65):

On Friday, August 4, starting at 6:30pm, is the 8 or 14 miles Brewery Ride with Niagara Frontier Bicycle Club (NFBC) – a guided bike tour.

On Saturday, August 5, there is the option of taking the historic tour Graycliff Ride with NFBC (rural), starting at 10am, or the historic tour (urban) starting at 1pm. There is a welcome reception starting at 6pm. Separate registration for Historical Tour only is available.

On Sunday, August 6, the CanAm Century time tiered ride sets out to cover 100 miles, starting at 7am. Then the CanAm Metric Century (100 kilometers/62 miles) starts at 8:30am. Finally US Ride (35 miles) sets out at 9:30am – this is an independent ride with no guides (self-support encouraged, SAG/ride support available).

There’s a ride for every age and most abilities. Come join other WNY and Canadian cycling enthusiasts as they get ready to roll out on these grand wheeling adventures.

To learn more , visit www.canamride.com. To register, click here.

*The CanAm Century Rides is a collaborative event co-organized by GObike Buffalo, Niagara-Frontier Bicycle Club (NFBC) and the Program for Understanding Childhood Concussion & Stroke (PUCCS).