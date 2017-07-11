“Sunday Funday Concert” to Showcase Buffalo’s Rising Stars in Music

On Sunday, July 23, the area’s first all ages multi-genre concert event will kick off at Iron Works. The show will feature rising local stars in alternative rock, pop, EDM, R&B & alternative hip-hop. All of the acts showcased on that day are on their way to making it in the world of music. This “Sunday Funday Concert”, produced by Focus Music Development, is a way to bring these select hot acts together, to raise the roof in Buffalo for one night only.

The “Sunday Funday Concert” features all original acts, who are coming together to showcase there far-reaching talents.

“We saw a need to be filled, by bringing these genres all together,” said Christina DeNee’ of BREAKERBOX. “WNY is filled with such talent, and everyone is working hard to get their brand out there. We as BREAKERBOX have been blessed to have hit a whole new audience with the national attention around “Miss You”, and saw an opportunity to take the relationships we have built to produce this concert – to spotlight not only our brand of Alternative Rock/Pop but also other great original artists all under the umbrella of Pop, Electro/EDM, Alternative, and R& B – genres that don’t necessarily have a home in Bflo. All of these indie acts are writing and releasing their own material and putting out solid, pro work.

“In today’s DIY industry, working together so that we can all showcase our work is just a good thing, and a great way to put on a great show for people. With Buffalo changing and growing so much, we want to ensure that even though future fans may not have heard of these acts quite yet, Buffalo CAN be the place to hear of them FIRST. They are all doing big things, and have a major buzz started, but at home it can sometimes be hard to find an audience. Together with Medaille College & Heineken Music we are hoping to change all that on 7/23!”

Sunday July 23rd Heineken Music, Medaille College & Focus Music Development proudly present the Concert Event of the Summer at Buffalo Iron Works located in downtown Buffalo's booming Cobblestone District. $10 Admission, Doors at 5pm- show starting at 6pm- The "SUNDAY FUNDAY" Concert will be the area's first all ages multi-genre concert event featuring rising stars in Alternative Rock, Pop, EDM, R&B & Alternative Hip-Hop.

BREAKERBOX – (Alt Rock/Pop) Born out of Buffalo, NY this writing & production team of Vocalist Christina DeNee‘ & Drummer Scott Calandra are quickly making an name for themselves in the Music Industry with their entrepreneurial work ethic and creative live performances. With unique blend of Pop, Rock, Soul, Metal & Dance, BREAKERBOX powerfully fills the void left in between Pop artists like Sia & Katy Perry and Rock acts like Pretty Wreckless & Halestorm.

Coming off the viral video success of their independently released single “SUMMERTIME” which began their collaboration with co-producer Chris Baseford (Pink/Shinedown) and brought the duo to Tommy Lee of Motley Crue’s exclusive Atrium Studios.

In March of 2017 their production company Focus Music Development teamed with Wounded Warrior Project to release a tribute Music Video featuring their new single “Miss You” honoring U.S. Soldiers & their families.

Thanks to features by not only Music Magazines; but Local, Regional and National Media such as Ellen Nation, Military.com, American Veterans Radio & ABC Affiliate Channel 7 WKBW “Miss You” has quickly made its way into the hearts of both the Military Community and every day citizens as well.

The duo is currently planning to bring their high energy & engaging live performances to the masses with select national and international performances for the remainder of 2017 coinciding with new music releases. (Now available on iTunes and all digital retailers)

VISIT www.BREAKERBOX.TV for more.

RYNO (Alt Pop/EDM)– is the latest musical en devour from Buffalo, NY native Ryan Jacob Doyle. Bringing a more of an electronic sensibility to his craft, he has toured globally with past projects, winning the Hard Rock Café’s worldwide Battle of the Bands. As the winning act, he and his band MORE THAN ME opened for Sir Paul McCartney at the main stage of the Hard Rock Calling Festival in London.

Doyle now based in NYC and collaborating with producer, Joel Mega, all records are crafted in their DIY studios at apartments in the boroughs of the city, this passion-project knows no bounds. Introduction single ‘Stars In The Sky‘ was released in Spring of 2016, shortly followed up with a Multilingual Lyric Video which ended up catching viral traction in Europe. The video trended #1 in Denmark and Finland and in the top 5 in Sweden and Norway on the YouTube Trending charts.

“Glory” is the latest piece of work from the duo scheduled to release mid-summer 2017, showing their strength of infusing Rock and Electronic sounds equating into one powerful production and message. The single has already gained chatter and will be released in company with a lyric video that translates the lyrical meaning from hometown pride anthem to a bigger picture of political unity. Expressions of Pop sensibilities, melded with an adventurous nature, allow for delights that stretch across a vast sonic landscape. RYNO is an escapade awaiting any listener… especially you.

Visit www.rynomusic.com for more.

Triiinity Band featuring Maya – (Pop/Funk/R&B) this power-house band of professionals who have toured the globe includes Rod Bonner , seven-year keyboardist for three-time time Grammy Nominated Saxophonist Najee, and music business graduate with honors from the world renown Berklee School of Music. Triinity Band Drummer Daniel “DP on DRUMS” Powell is currently the touring drummer for both Soul/R&B artist Marsha Ambrosius as well as the groove force behind three-Time Grammy Nominated multi-instrumentalist Najee for the past four years.

Leading this talented trio will be rising star “MAYA BY NAME“. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, 20 year old Maya Satterwhite is an artist with a vision. The singer/songwriter is the sole author of her now two project’s, the first being ‘Arrival‘, which was a five-song extended play released in 2015. Born and raised in Buffalo, NY, Maya had an early familiarity with the stage, her father being an improv comedian and corporate actor, who encouraged her interest in performing. Maya began to create a buzz after graduating from high school in 2014, performing acoustically at local open mic nights and bars. “It was just me and my guitar; it was fun, but I felt a growing desire to be “bigger” in my sound and approach.” The ‘Next Verse‘ EP, featuring the music video for “BOSS” released December 2016, is causing quite a buzz and showcases the pop/funk sound Maya had been longing for, as a result of her influences growing up.

With her captivating stage presence and charismatic personality, this is surely just the beginning of this future-star’s story.

VISIT www.MayaOfficalMusic.com

Mindy Davey – (Alt Pop/Hip-Hop)

Life is definitely approaching a high note for Davey, 23, a singer-songwriter from Clarence, NY who will be celebrating the release of her first album, “HUMANITY“, on July 23rd.

Her positive message and powerful lyrical content is quickly connecting Mindy with listeners around the country. A recovered addict, young mother and new wife – Mrs. Contrino is the real deal and will not be stopped. Taking her unique DIY business ethic to community centers and addiction clinics around the country telling her story of Peace, Encouragement and Love through her music.

If you haven’t seen Mindy’s inspirational story featured on Fox News & local NBC affiliate WGRZ, visit www.MindyDavey.com



“Sunday Funday Concert” to Showcase Rising Stars in Music

Sunday, July 23. 2017

Doors: 4pm

Showtime: 5pm

Tickets: $10

All Ages

www.BuffaloIronWorks.com