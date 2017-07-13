These days, you can find outdoor concerts and concert series just about every day of the week, even on the off days. Live music, held at outdoor settings is ever-present, which is great for music fans and the musicians. In recent years, the Village of Kenmore even got into the act, by hosting a Summer Concert on The Green. Heck, if you’ve got access to a lovely green space, then you’ve got to use it for these types of activities. And who doesn’t love live music and chillin’ on the grass?
On Friday, July 21, the Kenmore Merchants Association invites you to attend its annual, highly anticipated concert, featuring music from The Jax Jordan Band and Kurt’s Back! From 4pm to 10pm on that same day, grab a bite to eat during The Taste of Kenmore, showcasing some tasty delights by restaurants such as Jovi’s, Amici’s, and Gigi’s Cucina Povera. This is an event for the entire family, so be sure to mark it on your calendar.
Come see all of the exciting new developments in Kenmore. The village awaits your arrival.
Summer Concert On The Green | The Taste of Kenmore
Hosted by Kenmore Merchants Association
Friday, July 21, 2017
7 PM – 10:30 PM