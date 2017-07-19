Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Stop over to The Terrace this Friday and celebrate TWO events on the same night!

This spring the Shatzel Group, led by Mike Shatzel and Jay Davidson, opened The Terrace restaurant inside the Marcy Casino. Check out our video interview below with Buffalo Rising reporter Adam Boyd, Suzanne Shatzel, Director of Research and Development, and restaurateur and co-owner, Jason Davidson, as they talk about what went into the design and development of this historic landmark.

What is fast becoming one of Buffalo’s most talked about restaurants, The Terrace brings new life to a building that has been primarily used for events and weddings over the last few years. One of the special things about The Terrace is that a percentage of all food and drink sales go back to the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

The Terrace is a must see, and if you are looking for a good excuse (as if you need one!), this Friday, July 21 The Terrace is offering not one, but two events on the same night.

Celebrate Belgian Independence Day beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 21, upstairs on the main patio with a tap take-over by Duvel, Ommegang, Boulevard Brewing Company, Brasserie D’Achouffe and Liefmans breweries. Apparently, “the most patriotic thing you can possibly do is eat waffles, frites, and have a few Belgian style ales with your friends and family.” Click here to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Downstairs, performing right by the water, from 8 – 11 p.m. will be the phenomenally funky C.O. JONES and internationally acclaimed Brownman Electryc Trio, with Preach Freedom from One World Tribe on percussion and backing vocals. The concert will be held downstairs and there will be a $10 general admission. 21 and over will be admitted. Click here for the Facebook event page.

