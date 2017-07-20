Author: Joe Doherty

On Father’s Day, my wife and I visited our friend’s Farmer’s Market in the Village of Kenmore. Consisting of roughly a dozen tents, the setup was simple but flush with choice. While a guitarist played his acoustic and artists painted children’s faces, I sampled locally produced meats, cheeses, and gelato. Though modest, the market has grown substantially since its launch two years ago, and our friend projects more friends and collaborators will join the fold next summer.

The farmer’s market story symbolizes Buffalo’s resurgence on the micro-level—more specifically, the synergy around a common cause that so often electrifies success. The market grew because of friends getting together to help each other.

That same synergy abounds throughout greater Buffalo. We see it with new breweries popping up, public art installations… everywhere we turn there are exciting developments underway. One development that comes to mind is a joint effort between a winery and a local artist. The unique relationship has resulted in an event that speaks to the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of Buffalo.

On Saturday July 29th (6 – 9 p.m.) at the newly opened Liten Buffel Winery in Niagara’s Wine Country, local artist David Scott Myers will partner with Liten Buffel founder and friend Zack Klug to present, “Some Reflections On Progress: A rare experience of both art and taste.” The duo is connected both aesthetically through its creative work and mutual love and support for Western New York culture. As Myers has written: “Where as both of these events on their own would be a unique experience, together they should comprise an evening like none-other.”

Myers’ work will be a showcase a collection of hand-cut analog collages that explores “…the geologic, mythic, and biological mechanisms that have fabricated the chalice of our consciousness.” Klug’s Liten Buffel winery focuses on “terroir-driven wines that showcase Niagara’s sense of place. We use traditional methods in our winemaking, starting with sustainably grown grapes from the best sites available. We allow fermentation to begin naturally; we forego filtration, and we exclusively use neutral oak in order to protect the terrier.”

Tickets to the event are $10. Admission includes entry, wine tasting, and one (1) raffle ticket for a chance to win bottles of Liten Buffel win ($35 value) and original Myers prints ($25 value).

Where :

Liten Buffel Winery

8822 Pearson Road

Middleport, NY 14105

When :

Saturday July 29, 2017

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Additional Info :

Liten Buffel: www.litenbuffel.com

David Scott Myers: www.davidscottmyers.com

Instagram: @litenbuffel

Instagram: @davidscottmyers