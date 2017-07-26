Slyboots School of Music, Art and Dance presents Slyfest 12

Griffin Brady and Slyboots are about to embark upon another grand festival adventure, and they are inviting you to come along for the ride. This year, Slyfest 12 is being held at grounds of The Great Blue Heron Music Festival, from August 11 to August 13 – 2361 Waits Corners Road, Sherman, NY. Slyfest is the biggest fundraiser and festival that the culturally driven team throws.

Along with this inspirational festival, Slyboots is planning on making its big move to the Richmond Ferry Church (Rosanna Elizabeth Visual & Performing Arts Center), where it will secure its headquarters. In the meantime, it’s all about dancing, drumming, traveling and teaching.

To promote positive social change through cultural arts education and performance. To bring the world together, on the sly.

“We always knew that the Slyboots mission would open doors and change the world… and after 12 years of dancing down the path as it unfolds below our feet- the trajectory has become clear and our sights are set on the Richmond Ferry Church, soon to be the home of the Buffalo World Music and Dance Academy. Slyfest is our soap box, built from scratch, grown with love. Promoting positive social change through cultural arts education and performance. Bringing the world together and creating new and exciting opportunities, on the sly. Our goal is to educate, entertain and inspire. To impact lasting change we aim to provide authentic and diverse cultural experiences that allow students of all ages and walks of life to appreciate one another and foster a life long curiosity and a genuine compassion for all in our global village.”

Featuring performances by:

Buffalo Ironworks and The Slyboots School of Music, Art & Dance presents:

SLYFEST 12 @ The Heron

August 11, 12 & 13, 2017

www.SLYFEST.com

www.SlybootsBuffalo.com

Doors: 9:00 AM / Show: 12:00 PM

View the official line-up

Featuring:

~ 3 days of camping at the Heron (www.theheron.org)

~ Internationally renowned world music and dance performances across 3 stages

~Interactive drum and dance workshops

~Live art

~Swimming

~ F I R E

~Drum building

~Artist lectures

~Food and drinks

~Vendor village



The Slyboots Circus featuring:

Ansuade of Ghana– Mohamed Diaby of Guinea,– Alassane Sarr of Senegal— Kasumu JA of Nigeria— Devi Bollywood Dance– and the Buffalo Gamelan Club, along with…

Toubab Krewe

Consider the Source

The Mike Dillon Band featuring Mike Dillon!!

Sophistafunk

Critt’s Juke Joint featuring DJ Logic

Brasilian Vibes feat. Arthur Lipner & Nanny Assis

Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra featuring Preach Freedom

THUNDER BODY

One World Tribe

Saranaide featuring Sara Rodriguez, Jon LoRusso and the original On The Sly trio

VITAMIN D

Folkfaces

Rhubarb

The Rockaz

Tiger Chung Lee

Space Junk

Mike Sisto

Masti Percussion featuring Bob Accurso

The Big Sauce Trio

The Brian DeAngelo Trio

La Marimba Buffalo featuring Tiffany Nicely

Amor and Heritage- Folkloric-Latino Dance

Borinquen Dance Theatre

The LEC

Jason Pfaff’s Music for Ultras featuring SCANTRON

Witty Tar Box

and more TBA

PRESALE Price

$75 3-day Pass

$25 1-day Pass

Day of Show Price

$100 3-day Pass

$50 1-day Pass

12+ under are FREE

FB Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/1798772337003853/