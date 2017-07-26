Slyboots School of Music, Art and Dance presents Slyfest 12

Griffin Brady and Slyboots are about to embark upon another grand festival adventure, and they are inviting you to come along for the ride. This year, Slyfest 12 is being held at grounds of The Great Blue Heron Music Festival, from August 11 to August 13 – 2361 Waits Corners Road, Sherman, NY. Slyfest is the biggest fundraiser and festival that the culturally driven team throws.
Along with this inspirational festival, Slyboots is planning on making its big move to the Richmond Ferry Church (Rosanna Elizabeth Visual & Performing Arts Center), where it will secure its headquarters. In the meantime, it’s all about dancing, drumming, traveling and teaching.
To promote positive social change through cultural arts education and performance. To bring the world together, on the sly.
“We always knew that the Slyboots mission would open doors and change the world… and after 12 years of dancing down the path as it unfolds below our feet- the trajectory has become clear and our sights are set on the Richmond Ferry Church, soon to be the home of the Buffalo World Music and Dance Academy. Slyfest is our soap box, built from scratch, grown with love. Promoting positive social change through cultural arts education and performance. Bringing the world together and creating new and exciting opportunities, on the sly. Our goal is to educate, entertain and inspire. To impact lasting change we aim to provide authentic and diverse cultural experiences that allow students of all ages and walks of life to appreciate one another and foster a life long curiosity and a genuine compassion for all in our global village.”
Slyfest 12 @ the Heron
Featuring performances by:
The Slyboots Circus, Toubab Krewe, DJ Logic, Consider The Source, Mike Dillon Band, Sophistafunk, Brasilian Vibes feat. Arthur Lipner & Nanny Assis, One World Tribe, THUNDER BODY, The Buffalo Afro Beat Orchestra featuring Preach Freedom, Saranaide, Critts Juke Joint, Rhubarb, Folkfaces, Mike Sisto, Masti Percussion, La Marimba, Tiger Chung Lee, The LEC
SLYFEST 12 @ The Heron
August 11, 12 & 13, 2017
www.SLYFEST.com
www.SlybootsBuffalo.com
Doors: 9:00 AM / Show: 12:00 PM
Featuring:
~ 3 days of camping at the Heron (www.theheron.org)
~ Internationally renowned world music and dance performances across 3 stages
~Interactive drum and dance workshops
~Live art
~Swimming
~ F I R E
~Drum building
~Artist lectures
~Food and drinks
~Vendor village
The Slyboots Circus featuring:
Ansuade of Ghana– Mohamed Diaby of Guinea,– Alassane Sarr of Senegal— Kasumu JA of Nigeria— Devi Bollywood Dance– and the Buffalo Gamelan Club, along with…
- Toubab Krewe
- Consider the Source
- The Mike Dillon Band featuring Mike Dillon!!
- Sophistafunk
- Critt’s Juke Joint featuring DJ Logic
- Brasilian Vibes feat. Arthur Lipner & Nanny Assis
- Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra featuring Preach Freedom
- THUNDER BODY
- One World Tribe
- Saranaide featuring Sara Rodriguez, Jon LoRusso and the original On The Sly trio
- VITAMIN D
- Folkfaces
- Rhubarb
- The Rockaz
- Tiger Chung Lee
- Space Junk
- Mike Sisto
- Masti Percussion featuring Bob Accurso
- The Big Sauce Trio
- The Brian DeAngelo Trio
- La Marimba Buffalo featuring Tiffany Nicely
- Amor and Heritage- Folkloric-Latino Dance
- Borinquen Dance Theatre
- The LEC
- Jason Pfaff’s Music for Ultras featuring SCANTRON
- Witty Tar Box
- and more TBA
PRESALE Price
$75 3-day Pass
$25 1-day Pass
Day of Show Price
$100 3-day Pass
$50 1-day Pass
12+ under are FREE
FB Event Page: www.facebook.com/events/1798772337003853/