Silo City Reading Series Features Morgan Parker

Author: Kelsey Radomski

Saturday, July 22nd marks Just Buffalo’s second event of the Silo City Reading Series. This time the stage will be visited by poets Morgan Parker and Rachelle Toarmino, with music by Zoe Scruggs along with installation art by Zack Boehler. This event is free and open to the public beginning at 7pm at 100 Silo City Row.

Rachelle Toarmino will start the night off strong with her subtle but clinching poetry. Her work features language that cuts through shallow everyday interactions down to the very core of emotion. Reading Rachelle’s work is like suddenly seeing every aimless thought you’ve had throughout the day married to a purpose to create stunning clarity that you knew all along but hadn’t put together yet. Editor of Peach Mag, she has a microchapbook titled GRAPHIC coming out from Ghost City Press in August, and has had work published in McSweeney’s, Cosmonauts Avenue and other places online and in print.

Local singer, songwriter, and actress (among other things), Zoe Scruggs, will perform next. Musicians featured in the reading series must work with the echoes of the silos without overwhelming the audience and her soulful, melodic voice is expected to pair well with the acoustics of the space. Scruggs is a founder of the Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra and recently performed in Musical Fare’s production Sophisticated Ladies.

Throughout the night, visitors can examine the artwork of Zack Boehler. His work begs viewers to delve into discussion about today’s socio-political and economic issues through a unique lens. His most recent show, Together We Can Carry the Weight, was showcased in January at Big Orbit, and has been described as a “somewhat grim alternate world” that blends elements from Orwell’s 1984 and Dante’s Purgatorio (Jack Foran).

Most anticipated poet Morgan Parker will round out the evening, bringing her no-holds-barred personality in full force. Her newest release, There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé (Tin House Books), has already garnered strong reviews in the literary world, with comments such as “Every poem will get its hooks into you” from critic and writer Roxane Gay. This poet will have you questioning everything you thought you knew about the ways race and popular culture interact with one another.

Saturday’s event is certain to please anyone seeking stimulating, thought-provoking entertainment. Remember that the series consists of three events all summer long so make it out while you have the chance as these artists are not to be missed. For more information, visit justbuffalo.org.

Lead image: AidanRyan – Photo by Nancy Parisi