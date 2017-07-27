Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

See you at "enLIGHTen"!

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s home is inside Kleinhans Music Hall, an architectural wonder, located at the southern end of Richmond Avenue. This Friday night, the BPO will travel north on Richmond for two miles, to Forest Avenue, to the site formerly known as the Buffalo Psychiatric Center. It, too, is an architectural wonder, designed by the American architect, H.H. (Henry Hobson) Richardson, in concert with the famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted in the late 1800s. The building and grounds were designed to enhance a system of enlightened treatment for people with mental illness. And, those buildings and grounds are being revitalized. Now known as “the Richardson Olmsted Campus” many have visited over the years to see how the restoration is coming.

To thank the community for their support, the Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will present a free, open to the public, celebratory light show and concert – “enLIGHTen” – sponsored by M&T Bank on the Richardson Olmsted Campus South Lawn (close to Forest Avenue) Friday, July 28, 2017. The musical concert begins at 9:00 p.m. and features a light show by Projex. Conducted by the BPO’s Stefan Sanders, the concert will spotlight the historical function of the Richardson as a place of healing by featuring music written by famous composers who lived with mental illness while they created great works, including Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Handel, Schumann, Rachmaninoff, and Berlioz, among others.

As the BPO performs on the renewed South Lawn a custom-designed light show will be projected onto the front and left side of the Towers Building. Attendees are advised to pick a spot where one can see both sides for the best view of the show. The light show will be designed by local artist Keith Harrington to highlight architectural elements and history of the site.

When you go, please note that all bags are subject to inspection. Permitted items are: Strollers, blankets, folding chairs, coolers, and outside food.

Not Permitted are: Picnic tables, alcohol, illegal drugs and or drug paraphernalia, pets and animals (except service animals), drones, grills/open flames, bicycles, weapons, fireworks, air horns, and any items deemed dangerous.

In a conversation with WNED|WBFO, the BPO’s Music Director, JoAnn Falletta explained how the Psychiatric Center, in its day, was progressive, kind, and nurturing, and used nature and the outdoors to enhance the treatment of the mentally ill. As she explains, Falletta feels that this outdoor concert will honor that legacy.

