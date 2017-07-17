Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Science & Art Cabaret 18.5 | Universal – A Guide To The Cosmos

Did you ever stop to consider what happened before the Big Bang? Yes, just thinking about the big bang can be mind blowing enough, but as we all are aware, time existed before the ginormous explosion rocked our universe into existence.

On Wednesday, July 19 (7:00 pm), professor Jeff Forshaw talks about the time before the Big Bang, when the universe was compressed into a space smaller than an atom. What? Yes, that is the theory that many scientists are hypothesizing at this time. 

Now, its’ time to hear directly from one of those recognized scientists. Forshaw is Professor of Particle Physics at the University of Manchester. He recently co-wrote Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos with Professor Brian Cox.

The upcoming talk is part of Science & Art Cabaret. If you think that this talk might be over your head, then just know that Forshaw awarded the UK’s Institute of Physics Kelvin Medal for explaining science to non-experts. That means that anyone, no matter their current grasp of time predating the Big Bang, will be able to follow along. 

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

7:00 pm

The Ninth Ward @ Babeville

341 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo NY

The event is hosted by Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center

This ongoing series is made possible this year with co-sponsorship support from the Techne Institute for Arts and Emerging Technologies in the UB College of Arts and Sciences, and grants from The John R. Oishei Foundation and The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

