School Board Affirms W. Huron Site for Emerson

It took longer than expected, but the School Board has finalized plans for a second Emerson School downtown. McGuire Development Company, a local, full-scale commercial real estate firm, partnered with Mark Croce’s Buffalo Development Corporation (BDC), were selected by the Buffalo Public School District to develop the facility at the C.W. Miller Livery Stable, a six-story former horse stable, located at 73 W. Huron Street, that offers over 80,000 SF in the Buffalo Hospitality District. This location complements the existing Emerson School, creating an easily accessible urban campus for students and faculty, which also provides access to public transportation.
The new facility will accommodate the rapid growth rates that the school is experiencing and will provide a gymnasium for both schools to utilize, in addition to classrooms, kitchens, and a bakery. Emerson II will build upon the existing school programs by adding hospitality and hotel management.
“We are very proud of our fiduciary and transparent approach with Buffalo Public Schools. Ultimately we feel the elements of our proposal, the location, connection to the hospitality corridor, and adjacency to Mark Croce’s Curtiss Hotel created an exceptional opportunity for the students,” said Jim Dentinger, president of McGuire Development Company.
The Board of Education cancelled initial plans for the second Emerson School in the Trico complex last fall after citing a lack of progress by developer Krog Corp. A lawsuit over the cancelation is still pending. A second RFP was issued in December and five proposals were received. McGuire and BDC were selected for the project based on the criteria established in the project RFP. Kideney Architects designed the project.
