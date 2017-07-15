Roxy’s Night – Coming to Club Marcella

Fans of Roxy’s bar, formerly an alt-fem bar that operated at 884 Main Street from 1999 to 2013, will be happy to hear that the iconic establishment has laid claim to Thursdays at Club Marcella (alt night club). Starting August 10, Thursdays will be dedicated to the glory days of Roxy’s, by way of recreating the best that the club had to offer – Stripteasers Burlesque, Madonna performers, and feature bartenders from back in the day.
Come party with Roxy’s/Club Marcella’s throwback Thursdays’ all-female staff, with a mix of all-time favorite bartenders and performers, along with some new personalities. Special guest Ashley Noel (Playboy) will be on hand to sign saucy photos while slinging cocktails for old times’ sake. Thursday nights will soon be heating up in Downtown Buffalo, so start practicing your best dance moves and get ready to let loose ladies and gentlemen.
Remember, Club Marcella recently underwent a significant makeover, and is now more fabulous than ever. Now the only thing missing is you!
Club Marcella | 439 Pearl Street | Buffalo, New York, NY 14202 | (716) 847-6850 | Facebook