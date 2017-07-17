Rolly Pollies to open Third Location on Hertel Avenue

When it comes to kids having fun, Rolly Pollies is the place to be. After opening locations in Amherst and Orchard Park, the proprietors of this family owned kids’ gym have now signed a lease at 1669 Hertel Avenue. This is great news for families all over the city, who are looking for year round ways to entertain their kids, while maintaining a healthy living regimen.

Rolly Pollies is a place where kids not only play, they also stay active and in shape at the same time. Most of the interactive activities are designed so that children are “on the go”. Rolly Pollies offers everything from gym classes to music programs. The premise is to encourage youngsters to participate in activities that will inspire them to learn and grow. Kids have natural tendencies to climb, bounce, and run themselves ragged. Now, there’s a place where they are encouraged to do so, along others their own age. Rolly Pollies is a safe and controlled atmosphere, where kids are free to be as energetic as they want, while under the guidance of trained professionals.

Rolly Pollies is a kids’ gym that offers B aby and Me Programs, toddler, preschool, and school aged gym classes, Ninja Warrior Camps, classes, birthday parties and tween nights, birthday parties, open play with a set schedule, music, art, open play, Montessori Practical Play, and dance.

Jim and Danielle Fleckenstein first opened Rolly Pollies back in 2005, to offer kids a safe place to learn and play. Now the couple has decided that it’s time to open a third location, right in their own backyard. “It’s our community. This is where we live, in the North Buffalo, Kenmore area. We know so many wonderful families in the area and we feel as if it’s the perfect fit.”

Whether it’s for a birthday party, or to simply spend an hour letting off some steam, kids will come to love the freedom to jump around to their hearts’ content. Rolly Pollies offers “age-specific weekly classes for children 4 months through 12 years of age.”

It won’t be long before North Buffalo has its own indoor place where kids will feel free to romp and roll. Best of all – this is not your typical cookie cutter corporate kids’ retreat. Instead, it’s a locally owned and operated kids’ gym that caters to Greater Buffalo’s rug rats, ankle-biters, whippersnappers, munchkins, tykes, tots and the lot.

Open play begins Monday, July 24; Classes Start Tuesday, July 25.

Rolly Pollies | 1669 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14216 | Facebook