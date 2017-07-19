RFP Released for Canalside Parcels

Finally! The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) today issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for two parcels of the South Aud Block. ECHDC is encouraging mixed-use plans that increase and diversify neighborhood offerings, attractions and opportunities. The parcels are located along the canal system at Main Street. The state will enhance the development with approximately $2 million for reconstructed streets and other required infrastructure. Proposals are due to ECHDC by October 5, 2017.

“This is an invitation for both small and large developers to create a neighborhood feel at Canalside with restaurants and entertainment venues on the street level and residential on the floors above,” said Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation Chairman Robert Gioia. “It is an exciting time for ECHDC, as the state’s investment to make Canalside a true destination has paid off and we can solicit a variety of private developers to further the success of Canalside.”

The two parcels on the approximately half acre site—located across Main Street from One Canalside and the HarborCenter and adjacent to the popular replica canals and the future Explore & More Children’s Museum—are considered prime downtown parcels due to their proximity to Buffalo’s revitalized waterfront. The parcels are bounded on the north by the new canals, on the east by Main Street, on the west by Lloyd Street and the south by Canal Street/Marine Drive. The site is split into two parcels by the former Prime Slip right-of-way and proposals will be considered for the use and redevelopment of one or both parcels.

The RFP seeks mixed-use proposals from large and small experienced real estate developers for the purchase, long-term lease or a combination thereof, and redevelopment of the parcel(s) of land in accordance with the overall Canalside Modified General Project Plan (MGPP). New York State will accept any and all development proposals for uses and activities at the property, although retail/restaurant is envisioned on the tow path/at-grade level, with residential and office space on upper floors of the building. ECHDC has a preference for locally-owned and operated retail and restaurants as opposed to national chain operations. New York State Brownfield Tax Credits will also be available to the developer.

The RFP permits a variety of proposed land uses, though proposals are required to include certain design features, such as reconstructed streets, heated sidewalks, Interpretive Prime Slip and canal lighting, which will be completed by the designated developer, as approved by ECHDC. ECHDC will provide approximately $2 million for the capital construction of these required features.