Author: Pearl Steinzor

Are you a college student associated with a club or society? Are you and your organization looking for ways to enhance your presence, get your name out to major businesses, and increase your network? If so, then I would like to properly introduce you to RepHike.

RepHike connects students and student organizations to brands so that they can find campus representative jobs or raise sponsorship for their activities, act as ambassadors, and get rewarded for marketing campaigns. Co-founder and COO, Olivia Goldstein, founded RepHike in India while she was working on campus marketing for a company. Olivia later returned her company to Buffalo – a city that she felt offered the most growth and potential for young entrepreneurs and millennials. Olivia explains the challenges many college student-run organizations face when trying to promote their brand to large, corporate companies and businesses.

So, what makes RepHike stand out from all the other public relations companies? RepHike is more than a job portal or an agency. Using the strategic software, brands can manage their entire campus rep program, from recruitment, to management, to compensation, all the way to analyzing the performance of the reps. Students are able to access campus rep positions, and ultimately build better relations with brands because of the management software. RepHike has a presence on over 150 college campuses across the US. RepHike ensures a product that will do its best in terms of finding the products that do the best in marketing to younger audiences.

RepHike raised $25,000 as part of attending Start Fast Venture Accelerator in Syracuse, NY, via La Moines private investments. Olivia mentioned what an honor it has been, to be one of the companies participating in the annual three month convention, from May thorough August in 2017, with a Demo Day. She also mentioned what a great experience it has been to meet with mentors and gain seed investments for RepHike’s future.

Moving forward, RepHike strives to build its current establishment and influence in Buffalo, as well as raise a round of funding needed in order to create a strong core team located in Buffalo.

Interested in working with Olivia and RepHike? For more information visit www.rephike.com.

(phone) +1 (716) 249-1849

(email) hola@rephike.com