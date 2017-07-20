Reddy Bike is celebrating its one year mile marker. In its first year, the bikeshare initiative provided bikes to 4000 riders, who traveled over 40,000 total miles. Collectively, these cyclists burned 1.6 million+ calories. Those are impressive numbers, which is why Shared Mobility and Independent Health are celebrating the success of the program.
On Wednesday, July 26, the community is invited to come down to RiverWorks for Reddy Bikeshare’s 1st Birthday Bash. During the event, integral bikeshare proponents and active members will be recognized. Reddy Bike stories will be shared, and a number of pro-Buffalo businesses and organizations will be on hand to share their insights into Buffalo’s active bike culture. Guests to the event can look forward to:
- Campus Wheelworks will have virtual bike racing
- Reddy Bike partners at GObike Buffalo will have merchandise available and safety tips for riding
- Independent Health will also have free giveaways while supplies last
- Food specials and a cash bar
As Reddy Bike prepares to launch into its second year in Buffalo, it’s important to look back and recognize all of the accomplishments made during its inaugural year. The highly visible and super reliable bikeshare program is a fun, healthy and convenient way to get around town, for those who live here, and for those who are visiting.
Reddy Bikeshare’s 1st Birthday Bash
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
5:30 PM – 8 PM
Buffalo RiverWorks
359 Ganson St, Buffalo, New York 14203