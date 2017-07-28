Raw Renewal Yoga staged to energize the corner of Court and Pearl

A long dormant storefront in Downtown Buffalo has landed a new lease on life. Megan Castlevetere is converting the former Peller & Mure men’s clothing shop into a studio dedicated to a type of yoga that is basically a fusion between traditional disciplines, plyometerics, primal movement and dance. The studio will be called Raw Renewal Yoga.

Castlevetere is taking over this relatively giant space, and converting it into a destination for yogis (she practices and instructs Buti yoga), wellness and energy healing,… “It’s really something for everyone,” she told me. “There is only one other certified instructor for this type of yoga in the area, and she’s in Niagara Falls. She will be teaching here with me. I’m going to host seminars and workshops here. We will have healers and visiting instructors – there’s so much room. When it comes to the philosophy of yoga, I feel that our bodies need to get back to a more primal nature. We are so disconnected from our inner primal spirit – it’s the best way to find inner peace and happiness.”

For upwards of 15 years this fabulous storefront has been calling out for a new occupant. Now, this significant corner of Downtown Buffalo will finally have an operator who is ready to energize life back into it. When she’s finished, the studio will be a breath of fresh air, with showers, changing rooms… in fact, there’s still an old bank vault from the days of Buffalo Industrial Bank – Castlevetere is trying to figure out how to incorporate the vault into her schematic. Currently, the entire interior of the space is gutted, with workers scrambling to finish in time for a September opening (fingers crossed).

“Ive been looking at this exact space for years,” said Castlevetere. “I finally feel that it’s ready for me. I’m excited to be joining the restaurants and businesses that are opening downtown. I want to offer this studio to everyone – we will have all sorts of yoga and wellness classes. I will also have hours to accommodate business people who can come here, get fit and healthy, whether it’s for a noontime break or at other convenient times. Raw Renewal Yoga will be a place for collaborations, workshops, healers… I am so excited about this space. I feel as if it was just waiting for me to come along.”

Raw Renewal Yoga | Corner of Court Street and Pearl Street