We’re looking forward to a grand time this Saturday, July 29, 10 am to noon, at Tifft Nature Preserve, meeting up with other families with young children who relish opportunities for open ended outdoor play for their littles. Once a month the Pop Up Playdate Café rolls out a curated play space that includes Loose Parts items such as tree blocks, old telephones, sandpaper and boards, baking utensils, basins for pouring, water buckets, piles of dirt and sand, and all on the shady banks of Tifft’s lake, home to all kinds of animals and plant life.

Leslie and Jason have been coming out with their daughter over the past year for the community of new friends they are each building as Buffalo Boomerangs, since moving away many years ago. “As kids, we both loved growing up in Buffalo so it was easy to come back home. What we didn’t expect was how much Buffalo had grown over the years! Buffalo is a place where you get a chance to get to know your neighbors, where you can make lasting friendships.The Pop Up Playdate Café gives us the opportunity to meet new people not only from Buffalo, but also people new to the area.”

When you register by midnight tonight, Friday, July 28, you can also pre-order Tipico Coffee cold brew and Butter Block artisan pastries. July pastry selections include: Almond Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, Berries and Cherries Danish, and Honey Apricot Pop Tart.

The Backyard Atelier is an outdoor, play-based early childhood program that draws inspiration from the Adventure Playground movement (playwork), Reggio Emilia Approach and Forest schools of Europe. By creating a curated space that prioritizes each child’s play agenda, children are encouraged to explore their interests, questions and big ideas through open-ended, child-directed, loose parts play.

