Perfect Weekend to Ticket Visitors!

With all of the incredible things happening in Buffalo this past weekend, there was one dark cloud. The parking officials were out in full force. I personally saw lots of cars getting ticketed all long the Garden Walk routes. The cars that I saw being tagged were not in blatantly illegal spots, blocking driveways, parking in front of fire hydrants, etc. They were simply trying to find a convenient spot in a part of town that was bustling with activity. It was hard to believe that the Division of Parking Enforcement could be so cruel. But alas, we’ve seen it before.

At first, I was going to let it slip, and just chalk it up to The City not being able to get out of its own way. Then, I met up with Martina Kast, a film journalist with Health TV from Cologne, Germany earlier this morning. She is in town covering the US healthcare system and Buffalo’s farm to table movement. I spoke with Martina at great length about her trip to Buffalo, and she said that it was a real opener – she has seen so many great things, and her perception of the city has completely changed. Before wrapping up an interview, she told me that the only problem that she had since arriving was getting a parking ticket while attending the BuffaloNews Summer Jazz Series (yesterday), held on the back steps of the Albright-Knox (every Saturday – see here).

Martina told me that after attending and enjoying the The Smooth Vocals of Laurie Bordonaro with the Bobby Militello Trio, she walked to he car and found a parking ticket. She said that it looked as if every single car on the block also had a ticket, which she felt was unfortunate because none of them looked like they were illegally parked (but apparently they were). “Where else was I to park,” she asked me. “There was nothing else around, and it looked like a perfectly good parking spot. It was so busy – I figure that there was a concert, so people had to park somewhere.”

Apparently The City of Buffalo took full advantage of visitors this past weekend, by going on a parking ticket rampage. One would think that someone would have considered the repercussions. Maybe they should have sent parking enforcement out looking for cars that were actually committing serious infractions. Or maybe The City should be paying more attention to all of the businesses and houses that have broken windows, graffiti, etc. This weekend would have been perfect for ticketing blatant housing violations, which actually would have benefitted the Garden Walk neighborhoods.

The weekend should have been a tremendous “feel good” weekend for visitors hoping to discover the joys of the city. Instead, people were met by the parking vultures who were out to easily fill their quotas. That is not only unfortunate, it’s despicable.