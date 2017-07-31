Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Perfect Weekend to Ticket Visitors!

56 Comments

With all of the incredible things happening in Buffalo this past weekend, there was one dark cloud. The parking officials were out in full force. I personally saw lots of cars getting ticketed all long the Garden Walk routes. The cars that I saw being tagged were not in blatantly illegal spots, blocking driveways, parking in front of fire hydrants, etc. They were simply trying to find a convenient spot in a part of town that was bustling with activity. It was hard to believe that the Division of Parking Enforcement could be so cruel. But alas, we’ve seen it before.

At first, I was going to let it slip, and just chalk it up to The City not being able to get out of its own way. Then, I met up with Martina Kast, a film journalist with Health TV from Cologne, Germany earlier this morning. She is in town covering the US healthcare system and Buffalo’s farm to table movement. I spoke with Martina at great length about her trip to Buffalo, and she said that it was a real opener – she has seen so many great things, and her perception of the city has completely changed. Before wrapping up an interview, she told me that the only problem that she had since arriving was getting a parking ticket while attending the BuffaloNews Summer Jazz Series (yesterday), held on the back steps of the Albright-Knox (every Saturday – see here).

Martina told me that after attending and enjoying the The Smooth Vocals of Laurie Bordonaro with the Bobby Militello Trio, she walked to he car and found a parking ticket. She said that it looked as if every single car on the block also had a ticket, which she felt was unfortunate because none of them looked like they were illegally parked (but apparently they were). “Where else was I to park,” she asked me. “There was nothing else around, and it looked like a perfectly good parking spot. It was so busy  – I figure that there was a concert, so people had to park somewhere.”

Apparently The City of Buffalo took full advantage of visitors this past weekend, by going on a parking ticket rampage. One would think that someone would have considered the repercussions. Maybe they should have sent parking enforcement out looking for cars that were actually committing serious infractions. Or maybe The City should be paying more attention to all of the businesses and houses that have broken windows, graffiti, etc. This weekend would have been perfect for ticketing blatant housing violations, which actually would have benefitted the Garden Walk neighborhoods. 

The weekend should have been a tremendous “feel good” weekend for visitors hoping to discover the joys of the city. Instead, people were met by the parking vultures who were out to easily fill their quotas. That is not only unfortunate, it’s despicable.

queenseyes

  • TakeItElsewhere

    Park in a legal parking spot, don’t get a ticket. Seems pretty simple to me.

  • artificialbutalive

    #1: It’s the end of the month. This is so surprise.
    #2: If you park in a no parking zone and get a ticket, you deserve it. Why do you think you’re so special that you shouldn’t get one just cuz you didn’t want to walk a couple blocks?

  • concernedbuffalo

    I disagree with this article 100%. If you don’t want a parking ticket, obey the parking signs and laws. When people park to close to the corner, buses can’t turn. When people park in a loading zone, stores cannot get restocked. Not every infraction has to be a blocked driveway or fire hydrant.

  • I wouldn’t be too surprised. This past week, I was in the village of Lake George, NY. Most streets are lined with parking meters. For the first time that I can remember, there was always a meter maid walking the streets, checking for the signs of “EXPIRED” on the meter & writing tickets.

    It’s a shame, but hey… can’t afford the time, you’re committing a crime.

  • BuildBuffalo

    I hate when this happens. The city is always dying for revenue and people, so they ticket the cars. What a way to drive people away

    • Andy Wulf

      If people are driven away who don’t respect the parking restrictions in neighborhoods where people have to live out their lives, good.

    • Johnny Pizza

      Its not as if they are arbitrarily ticketing any vehicle they see. They are ticketing those not following established parking rules.

  • grovercleveland

    Which laws should be followed?

    I’m one of the few pro car people on this site, which makes it odd to see such a post.

  • Josh Robinson

    Wait, so we shouldn’t be ticketing people for blocking driveways or hydrants?

    People live on the Garden Walk, and still need to go about their day without the garden walkers blocking them in or blocking a fire hydrant (there was a fire in Allentown this weekend, so that is of particular importance).

    If people want a convenient way to get around the Garden Walk, I would highly recommend parking their car somewhere less busy and biking the route (Reddy Bike even gave a registration discount). City residents don’t owe them convenient parking as well.

    • Josh Robinson

      [EDIT] I see Newell said that they WEREN’T obvious infractions. Still, I don’t think the police should stop doing their job just because people from the burbs wanted to visit the city this weekend.

    • brontebrat

      Thank you. I live on Summer and am very lucky to have a garage spot but just getting out of the driveway during Garden Walk is a shit show. Old biddies tailgating out of their cars! Like…wtf?

    • WNYer

      There were also shuttles available.

  • Captain Picard

    So, are cars evil and everybody should be riding bicycles and tickets are a deterrent to driving which is good, or are cars are a necessity that shouldn’t be punished by ticketing which can also drive tourism away?

    WHICH IS IT?

  • Andy Wulf

    Between this and the Tillinghast article, it’s becoming obvious that it’s time for Newell to take a break from writing for a while. If you’re listening, man, do yourself a favor and quit while you’re ahead.

  • Fly Street

    Parking is a quality of life issue that affects residents more than parkers. I live on a street that on every Thursday night the parking rules go out the window, and about thirty cars get tickets. Not during our hippy dippy festivals but EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT. Two things are at play here: 1 the city has not clearly marked the parking rules on the said streets, 2. people just don’t care, and want to park as close to their destinations as possible. So i have no sympathy for the ‘outer of towners’ that where so offended and the ‘in towners’ that despise parking enforcement. Read the GD signs people.. in other cities your cars would be towed.

    • David

      Ditto here but it is every third Thursday of the month.

    • Johnny Pizza

      Do you live on a street with alternate parking? Monday to Thursday on one side and Thursday to Monday on the other side?

  • WhatRUSmoking

    So we should just throw out the parking rules when visitors are in town? Actually the most ticket-happy places I have ever encountered typically are tourist destinations such as beach towns at the shore, Toronto, NYC, etc. Stepped up enforcement is just another way of showing that Buffalo is indeed rising.

  • Sabres00

    So in a one day span BRO has blamed a business for not planting a tree that is on city property and then blames parking enforcement for doing their job. It’s getting extremely obvious that this site is desperate for content so they will publish anything for a few hundred impressions.

    • Johnny Pizza

      You beat me to it.

    • G Orty

      Don’t forget the homeowners who were shamed for trying to rebuild after a fire.

  • Horace Kopeck

    So the car-addicted burbtrash on safari in the big bad city are whining because there’s no convenient parking? They might have to – gasp – WALK somewhere? Ohhhh, too bad. Cry me a God damned river.

    • grovercleveland

      you seem nice

      • Horace Kopeck

        Because lame old middle-class white people can never catch a break in this country.

        • Captain Picard

          Stop virtue-signalling.

          • Horace Kopeck

            No.

          • Captain Picard

            “Because old (ageism), lame (ableism), bourgeois (classism), white (racism) people can never catch a break in this country.”

            For a virtue-signalling white-knight progressive you sure are intolerant.

          • Horace Kopeck

            I hear this a lot, “for a progressive you sure are intolerant”. Where the hell did you people ever get the idea that progressives are always tolerant? We’re just like any other people: tolerant of some things, intolerant of others.

          • Captain Picard

            I’m sure you hear a lot more than that. For instance, “Horace, you are an insufferable bore and we wish you’d go away.”

          • Captain Picard

            Oh, I get it–you’re a troll. Here’s proof from your (likely fake) Facbook page, boasting of the rise you get out of people. What a loser:

            https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/fe65dc634e8bae138425c7dfc9abacb5d51e839b0bc5981715497a107dba3686.jpg

          • Horace Kopeck

            Yeah, I get my kicks pis̩s̩ing people off who so richly deserve it. More people should. Doesn’t mean I don’t stand behind what I say.

        • grovercleveland

          The article was written by someone who decidedly lives in the city of buffalo. Not sure why you feel the need to stereotype > 2/3 of the population of erie county

    • WhatRUSmoking

      To be fair it sounds like Queeneyes is complaining more than she was.

    • TrueWhite

      Just curious here… I live about 500 feet past the city line, in an urban neighborhood. Does that make me “burbtrash”?

      Nevermind, don’t answer. I can tell you are too small minded and intolerant to listen to.

      • Horace Kopeck

        Burbtrash is just as much about your state of mind as where you live. I lived in the suburbs till I was in my 20s, but when I moved here, I adapted my lifestyle to the urban environment because that’s what you’re supposed to do when you move to the city. You never saw me pis̩s̩ing and moaning because I couldn’t cram my car wherever I felt like it, or crossing the street whenever I saw someone with dark skin, or any of that lameas̩s̩ honky s̩hit. There are lots of people like me who live in the suburbs and aren’t burbtrash. Hell, there are people who live in the city and are.

  • Matt Gracie

    I’ve lived in Buffalo for over twenty years — in all that time, I’ve gotten two parking tickets. It’s really not that difficult, especially if you’re willing to walk a couple hundred feet.

  • Let Buffalo Rise

    Rules are rules no matter how trivial. I have received plenty of parking tickets in my day for infractions that were not serious or entirely noticeable at first as to why I was receiving the ticket. The city did the right thing. You cannot pick and choose which laws you want to follow that day.

    • bettybarcode

      Picture the corruption that would ensue if Parking Enforcement did selectively enforce based on “good cause” arguments. Who would get to pick and choose whose events deserved non-enforcement and whose did not? What if the mayor’s church carnival got a pass and his opponent’s block party did not? There is already too much potential for abuse in the system; let’s not demand more it as a matter of public policy.

  • bettybarcode

    Just a gentle reminder that no one has a constitutional right to free parking immediately adjacent to their destination.

  • Captain Picard

    This post has generated over a comment per minute since published. We should pile on more often when BRO publishes tripe like this.

    • Josh Robinson

      Still eyeballs and ad revenue for BRO, though. Perhaps they have figured out that publishing short, controversial articles lacking in any real substance makes them more money?

      • Captain Picard

        Eyeballs, yes. Revenue? I’d love to know how many readers are using AdBlock. Probably a majority.

  • G Orty

    “Or maybe The City should be paying more attention to all of the businesses and houses that have broken windows, graffiti, etc.”

    Yes, let’s have city employees take their Saturday to reorganize the municipal budget to accommodate your whims. Jesus F. Christ.

    • jerkstore

      Yeah. Parking violations and dealing with broken windows aren’t mutually exclusive. It’s not “If someone is covering parking, none of the graffiti will ever be addressed!” In fact, they’re not even handled in the same department.

  • jerkstore

    This is a bad take.

    • Andy Wulf

      What did you expect? This is BRO you’re reading.

  • jerkstore

    “This weekend would have been perfect for ticketing blatant housing violations, which actually would have benefitted the Garden Walk neighborhoods.”

    Yeah, because nothing says “Welcome to our neighborhood!” like a team from City codes enforcement.

  • Michael DiPasquale

    While a parking ticket may be off-putting to visitors, a longer lasting and worse impression comes from the limited public transit options.

    • Rain

      or 9 months of terrible weather.

    • Johnny Pizza

      I think the lack of Uber was a bigger problem than public transit.

  • Mr. B

    “It was hard to believe that the Division of Parking Enforcement could be so cruel.”

    Yes, the nerve of DPE to actually do its job . . .

    .

  • Marc Rebmann

    It’s amazing how bad this blog is getting.

  • Rain

    Someone needs an enema.

  • Cvepo

    This is the stupidest thing I have ever read with my own two eyes. I wish I could get the 3 minutes of my time back.

  • David

    Sorry I don’t agree with this sentiment at all. My first ticket in Buffalo was Garden Walk 2003 before I owned my home here on College st. I got the ticket on College too! We came back from walking and decided to go down to Gabriel’s Gate for a bite to eat out on their patio. We got back to the car and there was the day glow orange envelope. Crap, my car was the only one on that side of the street. I looked at the sign and yep I was in the wrong. No problem I made a mistake and I paid.

    To think that because it is Garden Walk, a festival or any other celebration that visitors should get a free park where you want day is wrong. You come into the city, you read the signs and you play by the rules. You should also know the parking rules that you were supposed to learn when you got your license. While tickets are seldom given for them when you get one you have no room to complain. Some are… within – 15′ of a hydrant, 20′ of a crosswalk, 30 feet of a STOP SIGN, yield sigh or traffic light and of course in front of a driveway.

    Friday and Saturday nights we get double parked on College St. and we get our driveways blocked. Should we say oh that’s ok you’re coming to Allen St to party it’s ok? Nope give them a ticket and tow that car away.

  • S.L.Hawks

    There are signs which indicate where & when parking is allowed. If you CHOOSE to park illegally, you are choosing to pay the price. Simple enough. A New York plate gives no clue as to whether its owner lives in or out of the city, so the cops cannot be accused of targeting the suburbanites so beloved by ‘event’ promoters.

    This Friday, although there were many notices that free parking was at Buff State, hundreds of cars made a slow-motion crawl through the little streets off Forest, where there are no open parking spots after 6pm or so. Dozens chose to defy the ban on the only 2-way street in the area, which made it dangerous if not impossible for cars to pass each other. A firetruck and a car could not possibly pass each other, had there been an emergency. A small network of neighbors called the cops & demanded that tickets be given & cars be towed. There was neither a response nor a single ticket written, so giving the lie to the idea that Buffalo cops are lying in wait to ticket suburban fest-goers.