Parking Lot Expansion Proposed at Delaware and Summer

Parking to the curb! Almost, under a plan to be reviewed by the Preservation Board on Thursday. Zaxis Architectural P.C. on behalf of Matrix Development Corporation submitted an application for approval of a Subdivision of Property and Parking Lot Expansion at Red Cross’ headquarters at 768 Delaware Avenue.

The property would be subdivided into two separate parcels. The subdivided parcel would consist of the existing Clement Mansion and contain 1.15+/- acres of property. The remaining property would consist of an existing two-story office building and the existing carriage house and contain 2.848+/acres of property.

According to the applicants, “the parking lot expansion is necessary to address the actual parking needs of both the anticipated increase in population for the office staff, clients and visitors of the office building along with an expected population increase at the mansion.”

Finer details from the Project Application:

The parking lot will be provided with a continuous 7′-0″ wide Type “D” buffer (as referenced from the Buffalo Greencode) along both Delaware Avenue and Summer Street. The perimeter fence will be a 6′-0″ high aluminum decorative style to compliment the historic buildings. The fence will terminate that the corner of Delaware Avenue and Summer Streets with a brick and precast concrete feature containing a monument sign for the office building. The existing driveway curb cut entrance on Summer St. will be enlarged from a one-way entrance to a 24′-0″ wide two-way curb cut.

A pedestrian walkway will be provided from Delaware Ave. to the existing office building. Currently there is only a sidewalk from Delaware Avenue to the existing parking lot. Several of the existing light standards will be relocated along the pedestrian walkway to reflect the original heritage of the property and provide a safe well lite path. The remainder of the parking lot will be provided with new LED light standards meeting with the Greencode dark sky requirements and complimenting the aesthetics of the existing architecture.

Less landscaping than required is being sought to accommodate one annual event:

The landscaping for the project will meet with the Greencode and will consist of interior islands to meet with the minimum interior quantity area requirements along with the tree and shrub species and quantities, including the replacement quantities for all removed mature trees. The one exception is the center of the parking lot will not have landscape islands. For many years the Red Cross’s primary fundraiser is the well-known annual Mash Bash. The fundraiser requires the installation of very large tents to accommodate the guests and events. This event will continue to occur yearly for the foreseeable future and any landscape islands with trees will impede the ability to properly support the venue.

A plan last year by the ECIDA to purchase the property as a site for local nonprofits has apparently gone by the wayside after running into opposition.