Open Bar Hour with the 2017 National Slam Team | Pure Ink Poetry Tag Team Slam

Members of Pure Ink Poetry (slam) are hoping to send its national team to Denver for the National poetry Slam. In order to do that, they need to raise some funds. The best way to do that is to host a happy hour with “all you can drink specials”. The fundraiser will be held at GBGB (at EXPO Market), on Friday, July 21. Supporters can pay $25.00 for 2 hours or $30.00 for three hours – well drinks and domestic beer. There will also be drink specials at the event, along with live music.

This opportunity is a very big deal for Buffalo poets, who want to compete at this national event. Pure Inkers and supporters are encouraged to show their support by attending the happy hour. It’s a guaranteed good time, that will help to get Buffalo’s poetic voice heard loud and clear.

Friday, July 21, 2017

6 PM – 9 PM

GBGB | 617 Main Street | Buffalo, New York 14203

Then, on Sunday, July 23 (6 PM), the poetic fun continues with the Pure Ink Poetry Tag Team Slam. The three round collaborative slam means that both members of the two-person team must participate in the spoken word competition. The team can use an individual poem, or come up with a team piece with different parts. 

Pure Ink Poetry Tag Team Slam

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Team registrations ends at 6:30pm

Open mic and slam begin right after registration

$5.00 for poets and spectators

The Gypsy Parlor | 376 Grant Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

