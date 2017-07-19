Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

On the Market: 477 Main Street

1 Comment

A renovated Main Street building is up for sale.  The Martin Group is selling 477 Main Street, a 5,700 sq.ft. building it rehabbed and expanded but has outgrown.  Chris Malachowski of Hunt Commercial Real Estate has the listing with a $999,000 asking price.

The Martin Group, a full-service marketing communications firm, purchased the one-time Wendy’s restaurant in January 2008 for its headquarters.  A 1,500 sq.ft. second floor addition, a new façade, and a balcony overlooking Main Street were added, designed by Carmina Wood Morris. A two-story light well/atrium was added to brighten the interior and rear of the space.

After outgrowing the space, The Martin Group purchased an architecturally stunning building in the Theatre District. The company now occupies the former Levy, King & White building at 620 Main Street that has been fully-renovated.

Get Connected: Chris Malachowski, 716.880.1914

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Ra Cha Cha

    This is written all wrong. Try:

    “The Martin Group has outgrown its bad-boy days. Having recently moved up to a 7 series, it’s putting its showroom-quality, late-model, fully tricked-out Z4 on the market. It is sure to be snapped up by a discerning buyer willing to pay for a well-designed, uncompromisingly sporty drive that will also catch the eye of thousands every day.”