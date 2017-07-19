On the Market: 477 Main Street

A renovated Main Street building is up for sale. The Martin Group is selling 477 Main Street, a 5,700 sq.ft. building it rehabbed and expanded but has outgrown. Chris Malachowski of Hunt Commercial Real Estate has the listing with a $999,000 asking price.
The Martin Group, a full-service marketing communications firm, purchased the one-time Wendy’s restaurant in January 2008 for its headquarters. A 1,500 sq.ft. second floor addition, a new façade, and a balcony overlooking Main Street were added, designed by Carmina Wood Morris. A two-story light well/atrium was added to brighten the interior and rear of the space.
After outgrowing the space, The Martin Group purchased an architecturally stunning building in the Theatre District. The company now occupies the former Levy, King & White building at 620 Main Street that has been fully-renovated.
Get Connected: Chris Malachowski, 716.880.1914