Nickel City Tours introduces a new Sightseeing Vehicle

Buffalo is home to another kind of tour bus. This time the sightseeing mobile is more like a mashup between a truck and trolley by the looks of it. Nickel City Tours, LLC recently unveiled the creation, which incorporates nine rows of custom-made stadium seating, along with unobstructed views of the city.

Excursions range from 90 minutes to 2 hours and will leave from Nickel City Tours’ new location at 223 South Park Avenue across from the Seneca Casino.

The tour company wanted to bring a “…fun, high-quality, and reasonably priced” tour vehicle to Buffalo, to better highlight the city’s vast collection of hot spots, including the Guaranty Building, the Ellicott Square Building, the Electric Tower, Old County Hall, Silo City, the Buffalo Lighthouse, parks, world-class museums, the Anchor Bar, Millionaire’s Row, the waterfront, Forest Lawn Cemetery, the Darwin Martin House, and the Elmwood Village.

The tour company also arranges for private tours, brewery tours, distillery tours, etc.

We’re seeing quite the range of tour vehicles pop up around the city, on water and on land. As the urban core becomes more popular with visitors from far and wide, these types of sightseeing amenities will become vital to telling the Buffalo story.

To learn more, or to book a tour, visit Nickel City Tours’ website. Or stay tuned to Facebook to keep track with the latest and greatest from the tour company.

Contact: nickelcitytours@gmail.com716-625-TOUR (8687)

