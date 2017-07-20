Get ready Buffalo… this city is about to come alive with the sounds of some serious jazz! Starting on Monday, July 24, the Colored Musicians Club (CMC) is launching a week of live jazz performances in the form of the highly anticipated CMC Centennial Jazz Festival.
The event is part of CMC’s 100 year anniversary. We’re talking about a club that has helped to keep jazz alive in Buffalo for 100 years… a club that continues to promote jazz in various ways, so that we can all experience the steeped and storied rhythmic sounds that have been coursing through this city’s veins for a century.
M&T presents CMC Centennial Jazz Festival
July 24 – July 29
The Historic Colored Musicians Club
145 Broadway St, Buffalo, New York 14203
Monday, July 24th, 2017
VENUE: CMC Stage
“Slow Roll Buffalo” Historic Musicians Club Ride
7pm- George Scott Big Band
Tuesday, July 25th, 2017
VENUE: Larkin Square
“Food Truck Tuesday”
5pm- Carol McLaughlin Combo
Tuesday, July 25th, 2017
VENUE: Historic Colored Musicians Club
7pm- Scott Tixier
9pm- Scott Tixier
Wednesday, July 26th, 2017
VENUE: Buffalo Place
“Queen City Social”
5pm- Jenny May Quartet
6pm- Ed Chilungu Trio
7pm- Alex McArthur Quintet
Wednesday, July 26th, 2017
VENUE: Larkin Square
“Live at Larkin!”
5pm Brotha Perry Quartet
6:30pm Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra
Wednesday, July 26th, 2017
VENUE: Pausa Art House
7pm- Andre Killian Duo feat. Abdul Rahman Qadir
9pm- Andre Killian Duo feat. Abdul Rahman Qadir
Thursday, July 27th, 2017
VENUE: Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center
8:15pm- Walter Kemp 3oh!
VENUE: 9th Ward at Babeville
7:00pm- Otis Brown, III Trio
9:30pm- Otis Brown, III Trio
Friday, July 28th, 2017
VENUE: Colored Musicians Club
“Funk-n-Soul Friday”
7pm- “A2Z” feat. Zuri Appleby, Arianna Powell, Rod Bonner and Daniel “DP” Powell
10pm- “A2Z” feat. Zuri Appleby, Arianna Powell, Rod Bonner and Daniel “DP” Powell
Saturday, July 29th, 2017
VENUE: CMC Outdoor Stage
noon- All City Jazz Band (High School Big Band)
1pm- Why Not?
2pm- The Blue Note 5
3pm- Katy Miner Quintet
4pm- Greg Millar Quartet
5pm- Janice Mitchell Quartet
6pm- George Caldwell Quartet
VENUE: CMC Indoor Stage
1pm- Barbara Levy Daniels Quartet
2pm- Trio Payazzo
3pm Juini Booth’s Juiniraviesin
4pm- JazzWizz with Dennis Warne, guest
5pm- Les Davis Quintet
Saturday, July 29th, 2017
VENUE: Albright Knox
8pm- The Baylor Project
Featured Bands and Musicians
George Scott
Wayne Moose