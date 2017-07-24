Meet the (garden) Authors

Elevations: The Soundscape of Buffalo Grain Elevators

The Buffalo Infringement Festival 2017 and Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center will present “Elevations: The Soundscape of Buffalo Grain Elevators,” a multimedia installation featuring sounds and images from Buffalo’s Ohio Street corridor.

The Queen City’s stately procession of grain elevators has earned appreciation for architectural significance as well as historical importance to the foundational economy of the region. Much photographed, and even painted as beer cans, little has been said about the sonic symphony produced by these iconic giants.

To the ears of Buffalo composer and music educator, Kilissa Cissoko, the buildings hum a starkly beautiful song, droning over pulsating mechanical rhythms. Mysterious rumblings behind rusted steel and crumbling cement facades harmonize in an industrial soundscape of rich textures and subtle variations.

“The inspiration to create my “Elevations” project came while floating on the Buffalo River in a rented kayak from Canalside,” said Cissoko. “I was amazed by the noises emanating from General Mills and echoing off the rounded walls of the Grain Elevators. I went back on another day to record—and I took video and photos. I discovered my car wheels made an ominous humming and clanking as I drove over the lift bridges. I had to drive back and forth several times to get a good recording!”

The “found sounds” became source material which Cissoko edited and looped to create pieces with titles such as: “Car on Louisiana Street” and “Bridge Monks.” Her Buffalo Infringement Festival presentation of the work will also feature live performance on percussion, flute and vocals. “Interacting with this material as a performer can be trance inducing. When I play the flute against these gritty beats, it feels like I am offering a prayer in a cathedral to industry.”

“Hearing the musicality in raw sounds comes naturally to me, I suppose,” mused Cissoko, who also credits her mentors at SUNY Buffalo’s Department of Music, where she studied composition and new music performance with the likes of Yvar Mikhashoff and Jan Williams.

This unique work will be on display one night only during the 2017 Buffalo Infringement Festival at Hallwalls on Friday, July 28 from 7-11 pm. Twenty-minute performance sets start on the half-hour. Admission is a free-will donation of $5-20.

The Buffalo Infringement Festival runs from July 27 through August 6 in venues across the city. See www.infringebuffalo.org for the full schedule.