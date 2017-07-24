On Friday, August 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 25 authors will come together to share their garden books. The authors will be on hand to talk about their books, and answer the questions posed by curious green thumbs. There will also be book signing opportunities at the affair.
Confirmed authors include: Allan Armitage, Kylee Baumle, Susan Betz, Jan Bills, Karen Bussolini, Joan Calder, Kate Copsey, Sally Cunningham, Katie Elzer-Peters, C.L. Fornari, Bill Johnson, Mary-Kate Mackey, Carol J. Michel, Thomas Mickey, Denise Schreiber, Kathleen Guest Shadrack, Michael Shadrack, Jessica Walliser, Teresa Watkins, Marianne Willburn, Barbara Wise, Ellen Zachos, and Maria Zampini.
The ‘Meet the (garden) Authors’ event coincides with a visit from over 300 garden authors, journalists, columnists, photographers, and bloggers, all of whom are considered “horticulture all-stars”. The group is coming together as part of the The Association of Garden Communicators (GWA) Annual Conference (August 4-7). Apparently, this is the first time that an event of this magnitude has ever come together, pertaining to the word of gardening.
‘Meet the (garden) Authors’ is free and open to the public. There is no need to RSVP. Local Buffalo bookstore Talking Leaves Books will be on hand, working alongside the authors.
Meet the (garden) Authors
Presented by Gardens Buffalo Niagara
FREE and open to the public, no tickets or RSVP required
Friday, August 4, 2017
2:00-4:00 pm
Buffalo Niagara Convention Center | 153 Franklin Street | Buffalo, NY
For more information, please visit gardensbuffaloniagara.com