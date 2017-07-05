Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“Meadows in the Sky”

4 Comments

Numerous cities throughout the country are looking at living green roofs as a practical way to curb environmental issues such as habitat loss and water waste. As Buffalo continues to rebound, it would be great to see some green roofs installed on top of new builds. We missed out on at least one opportunity to retrofit a large existing roof with the Tri-Main Center. It turns out that green architects and engineers are having a hard time coming up with ways to keep costs down on retrofitting existing buildings. That said, it’s the new builds that offer the best opportunities, as long as building owners are open to the idea.

In Buffalo, there are a couple of success stories, including the Broadway Market, Nichols School and the Medical Campus, but that’s pretty much it as far as rooftop gardens go.

In NYC, the Jacob Javits Center (a retrofit project) recently landed a green roof that covers a 6 block footprint. Today, that roof is home to 300,000 bees, butterflies, and birds that would otherwise not be able to find habitable space in the booming metropolis. Since installing the green roof, the temperature on the roof has dropped 6º. On top of that, the roof absorbs 7 million gallons in stormwater. Other green advantages include better air quality and reducing carbon in the immediate atmosphere. There’s even a financial incentive that comes with the roof – a 26% energy savings equates to $3 million dollars in savings per year.

Environmentalists in Denver are hoping to pass a mandate that would see green roofs on all large buildings. The debate moving forward would be which buildings are best suited for green roofs. The obvious answer is new builds that are designed to accommodate living roofs.

Buffalo is in a growth stage. Hopefully local developers are examining the possibilities when it comes to creating green rooftops, not just for environmental reasons, but for cost-effective reasons as well.

To learn more about the largest green roof in NYC, check out this fascinating NPR video.

If you’re thinking about installing a green roof in Buffalo, there are some points that you should research (see here).

If you are currently building, or maintaining a green roof in Buffalo, let us know by sending an email to newell@buffalorising.com.

  • Alex

    There should be a strategic partnership with developers (such as Termini) who restore historic buildings to see why they haven’t had an interest in this to date in any of the restorations (Houk, Foundry, ARCO, etc.)

    Another aspect is to consider if roofs can be modified to accommodate green space / roof garden or farm and still be approved by the SHPO, Buffalo Preservation Board and accepted by local preservationists. Would tax credits still be applicable?

    Buffalo may be growing but the lack of green roofs (and walls in city) support how far this city is behind contemporary planning.

    The main issue is that developers and architects in this area aren’t concerned about the people who will inhabit their buildings, only on the cheapest way that lacks innovation. This way of thinking is about 30 years behind current design trends in the US.

    How about a follow up asking the developers in the area why they haven’t considered green roofs and rooftop gardens in their projects.

    • Johnny Pizza

      You can design the most urban, environmentally friendly and forward thinking buildings in the world but if someone isn’t willing to pay for it, it will not be built.
      That is unless the government is involved. They’ll overpay for anything. As was the case with the building in NYC mentioned in the article. The government spent $465 million renovating the building which included the green roof. Same with Broadway Market and Medical Campus, where most money is coming from taxpayers.

      • foreverbflo

        Bingo!! Johnny Pizza.
        ANYTHING can be retrofit, but the $ trade offs have to be factored in. Green roofs, in most cases – that is TRUE Green Roof SYSTEMS – and not like those mentioned – are certainly doable but often they are cost prohibitive. Intensive and extansive systems vary widely. And, they have to be engineered and designed and installed and maintained properly. Otherwise its another Buffalo ego trip.
        There are other ways to be “green” and make the trade-off acceptable, or net negative – regarding runoff and heat island and habitats.

  • Randy503

    There is an excellent company out of New Jersey called Adaptive Green that can turn most any roof into a green roof. They have had contracts with the Pentagon an other major clients. Anyone having trouble should at least contact them at adaptivegreen.com.