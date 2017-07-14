Lance Diamond Documentary “A Diamond in the Buff” Sets World Premiere at North Park Theatre

One of this city’s most famed, and missed, hometown hero musicians, Lance Diamond, will soon be appearing on the big screen. Thanks to a tremendous effort by Buffland Productions and Boling Entertainment Management, the life story of Lance will be told – the documentary “A Diamond in the Buff”, is set to make its world premiere at 7 PM ET on July 20, 2017 at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo.

Directed Kevin Polowy (Buffalo native) and Brandon Rae have made advance tickets available for the premiere, by clicking here.

“After years of working on this project, we are beyond thrilled to finally unveil the incredible true story of local legend Lance Diamond to audiences,” said Polowy, a North Buffalo native based in Los Angeles. “ We can’t wait for Buffalo to see it. It’s not only a celebration of Lance Diamond’s legacy, but it really captures the essence of the city and its people. Ultimately it’s a love story between Lance and Buffalo.”

The film screening will be preceded by a red carpet event that will feature a host of Lance’s friends, family, and fellow musicians, as well as the film crew. Following the film there will be a Q&A with the filmmakers. An afterparty, featuring Lance’s collaborators, will be held at Milkie’s on Elmwood (Lance’s old stomping ground).

“As a Clevelander, I’ve always a kinship with the great city of Buffalo and we’re thrilled to be premiering this amongst all of the people who helped us along the way,” said Rae.

‘A Diamond in the Buff,’ which began production in 2015, tells the incredible, poignant life story of the larger-than-life Buffalo, NY lounge singer Lance Diamond. The sharp-dressed, silky-voiced showman was an early rival of Rick James and featured vocalist of the Goo Goo Dolls who many believe should have basked in the glory of international fame and fortune. Yet due to the entertainer’s refusal to leave his hometown, Diamond instead was destined to become the ultimate local legend.

Due to the size of the North Park Theatre, this is anticipated to be a sold out show, so be sure to get your tickets early.

For more information, see Facebook.

Tickets are $15 in advance and (depending on availability) $20 at the door.