Key Tenants Re-up in Cobblestone District

As Pegula Sports and Entertainment broadens its stake in the Cobblestone District with the purchase and redevelopment of 79 Perry Street, one of the area’s pioneering developers is announcing the lease renewals of three of its primary tenants. Watts Architecture & Engineering, Clark Patterson Lee, and Helium Comedy Club have all signed lease extensions with Savarino Companies.
Watts Architecture & Engineering occupies two floors totaling 18,500 sq.ft. of space in 95 Perry Street. The company’s Vice President, Jonathan Watts, stated “Watts is pleased to renew our lease in the Historic Cobblestone district for the next 10 years. The neighborhood has seen dramatic improvement since we moved into 95 Perry Street in 2008 and we look forward to its continued revitalization.”
“Helium Comedy Club is proud to be a part of Buffalo’s renaissance and excited to stay in the Historic Cobblestone District for as long as they will have us,” said owner, Marc Grossman. As the sole tenant of 30 Mississippi Street, they occupy all 6,500 sq.ft..
Clark Patterson Lee has renewed their lease and expanded to 12,400 sq.ft. of 26 Mississippi Street. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Cobblestone District’s continued resurgence.” stated Senior Vice President, Rick Henry. “We’ve added a number of architects and engineers to our rapidly growing Buffalo office and recently completed extensive renovations to two of our three floors. It’s a wonderful location for employees and clients alike.”
“What makes this district special is the tenants” said Julia Spitz, Vice President of Savarino Properties, Landlord and manager of the buildings. “These tenants signed their original leases with faith that the neighborhood would expand and develop. By extending their leases I think our tenants have shown us that their faith has been rewarded.”
Other notable tenants in the neighborhood include Empire State Development Corporation, Erie County Industrial Development Agency, Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation, Art Services Initiative, Abbey Mecca & Co., MNK Group and Buffalo Iron Works music club.
