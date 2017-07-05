July FOMO* – Poetry Readings, Art Installations and Mutated Plantlife

*FO·MO
ˈfōmō/
noun informal
anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere
A curated monthly roundup of must-see art events happening throughout Buffalo, NY
July 7
Came To Mind: New Work by Bobby Griffiths (lead image)
Pine Apple Company – 224 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 6-9pm
A new group of paintings by Bobby Griffiths illustrating a universe inhabited by a variety of oddball characters and mutated plantlife.
Bobby Griffiths is an illustrator who has been involved in the Buffalo art community since moving here in 2005. When he’s not painting, he can be found playing experimental music as VWLS or occasionally releasing tapes and zines through Bad Drone Media. His work has been shown across the city, including features at Starlight Gallery, Sugar City, and Hallwalls.
July 13
No Bigger Than A Pie Box
ArtReach – 500 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 5:30-7:30pm
Tickets available at nobiggerthanapiebox.brownpapertickets.com/
The newly formed ArtReach has organized a silent auction with a quirky theme; asking a select group of artists to create a small work that would fit inside a pie box. We decided to play off of an iconic all American item, the apple pie while also thinking about potential collector’s size constraints, artists busy schedules and price point.
All work will be sold through silent auction. Participating artists include Bruce Adams, A.J. Fries, Amy Greenan, Anne Muntges, Peter Stephens, and many more. Each of the original works available will be ready to hang and come housed in a commemorative pie box.
Each of the 20 artists involved will receive 50% of the sale price of their work and the remaining 50% will be split between charities selected by ArtReach: the Pride Center of WNY, YWCA Western New York, Inc., and Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York Action Fund.
July 22
Silo City Reading Series featuring Morgan Parker
Hosted by Just Buffalo Literary Arts Center
Silo City – 7-10pm
Silo City Reading Series is a multidisciplinary summer series that features poetry, music, and visual art installations bringing together the best of Buffalo’s arts and cultural community to interact with the most dynamic poets from Buffalo and beyond.
All readings are free and open to the public and will take place in Silo City’s Marine A.
Featuring poems by Morgan Parker and Rachelle Toarmino, Music by Zoe Scruggs, and Installation Art by Zach Boehler.